Icy winter storm watch issued for Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon

Holiday journeys may get tricky for travelers this week.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch regarding icy conditions for the central Coast Range, Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon areas from 7 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 through 7 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23.

The agency cautioned that ice accumulations of up to a half-inch may be present, and the forecast includes freezing rain and a wintry mix of precipitation on Thursday.

For Albany and Corvallis, the projected high on Thursday was 31 degrees, while the overnight low Thursday was expected to dip to 24 degrees, the National Weather Service forecast indicates.

Sweet Home and the Cascade foothills have a winter storm watch from 1 p.m. Thursday through 1 p.m. Friday due to heavy mixed precipitation that could result in up to a half-inch of snow, according to the agency.

“Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday afternoon commute and the Friday morning commute,” the winter storm watch notices states for areas from Alsea to Sweet Home.

Conditions are expected to rise above freezing on Friday morning.

A winter storm watch also was issued for Cascade passes, including Tombstone Pass on Highway 20, from 1 p.m. Thursday through 6 p.m. Friday. Up to five inches of snow and nearly a half-inch of ice may accumulate, and wind gusts could hit 35 mph.