Hoyle dominates Democratic Party primary for Oregon's 4th Congressional District

Val Hoyle was the clear winner in the Democratic Party primary for U.S. Representative, 4th District.

According to early results, released shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17 by the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office, Hoyle had captured 65.8% of the vote.

Voter turnout was at 27.89% at that time.

Hoyle ditched her reelection effort as Oregon Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries to run for Congress. Peter DeFazio, who currently holds that position, had endorsed Hoyle.

She now will face off against Republican Alek Skarlatos, who ran unopposed in the Republican Party primary, in the Nov. 8 general election.

The 4th District includes Benton County and a tiny sliver of Linn County.

Community activist-attorney Doyle Canning was second in the Democratic Party primary with 14.43% of the total vote.

Corvallis school board member Sami Al-Abdrabbuh was third with 6.46%, followed by Oregon State University professor John Selker with 5.21%.

Corvallis actor and activist Jake Matthews was seventh in preliminary results with 0.7% of ballots cast for him.

