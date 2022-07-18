How to survive the mid-Willamette Valley heat this summer

Summer is in full swing, which means summer temperatures are too. With highs in the 80s and 90s, community members may need to find ways to beat the heat.

But if you find yourself outdoors on a particularly hot day without the option to retreat to an air-conditioned building, it’s crucial to know how to stay healthy and cool.

The National Weather Service will issue warnings when a heat wave is on the way. It’s important to understand the various types of announcements the service may issue in order to properly respond.

Excessive heat warning: Take action. Extremely dangerous heat conditions are coming.

Excessive heat watch: Be prepared. Increased risk of an excessive heat event, but the occurrence and timing are uncertain.

Heat advisory: Take action. There has already been an onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions.

Excessive heat outlook: Be aware. There is a potential for an excessive heat event in the coming days.

Stay cool

The summer months tend to increase the risk of heat-related illness. The most serious of these conditions is heat stroke, but something as simple as a heat cramp can be the first sign of trouble, according to the National Weather Service.

Heat stroke symptoms to look out for include throbbing headache, confusion, dizziness, a body temperature above 103 degrees Fahrenheit, hot and dry or damp skin, a rapid pulse or fainting, the NWS reports.

If someone is experiencing symptoms of heat stroke and is vomiting, seek medical attention immediately.

Delay can be fatal, according to the NWS. Move the victim to a cooler environment and try to reduce their body temperature. Keep in mind a fan may actually make someone hotter depending on the temperature. Do not give fluid to someone exhibiting signs of heat stroke.

Tips for avoiding heat-related illnesses include staying in an air-conditioned space, hydrating, limiting outdoor activities and exercise and wearing lightweight and loose fitting clothing, according to the NWS.

The 'Good Samaritan'

Some populations may be more vulnerable when it comes to extreme heat events. These groups include infants and children, the elderly, pregnant and pets.

Because of this, it’s critical to never leave a pet or child in a hot car during a high-temperature day.

“People really want us to give them an exact outdoor temperature when it is not OK to leave your pet in the car, but the truth is there are many variables,” said Laura Hawkins, Albany Police Department community engagement officer, in an email. “Is the car in direct sunlight? In 70 degree weather the interior of a car can get to 99 degrees in 20 minutes — 113 degrees in an hour.”

Hawkins said variables officers need to consider when responding to calls of children or pets in hot cars include whether or not the windows are cracked, where the sun is in the sky and if the child or pet is exhibiting signs of distress.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Oftentimes community members will want to rapidly respond and even break someone else’s car window to free the child or dog. Hawkins said it’s important to use best judgment.

“If you come across someone in a hot car and you have reasonable belief that the child or animal is in imminent danger of suffering harm, you are OK to break a window,” Hawkins said. “You should call 911 either before or soon after entering the vehicle to get help on the way.”

Oregon’s “Good Samaritan Law” offers some legal protections to citizens offering aid to an injured or ill individual, and this includes breaking a car window. However, Hawkins said citizens should only use minimum necessary means to get into a vehicle.