How to stay safe this 4th of July in the mid-Willamette Valley

Fourth of July is the night to shoot off fireworks, host barbecues and spend time with friends and family. But the summer holiday tends to fall during wildfire season, making fireworks safety crucial.

“There is a saying that ‘The Show Must Go On!’ Well, in the middle of Fire Season, that may not be a good idea if the weather and conditions are not right,” Corvallis Fire Department Fire Marshal Jonathon Jones said by email. “The celebration can continue as normal unless wind and weather becomes a factor.”

Although the mid-Willamette Valley is not currently at an elevated risk of wildfires, Fourth of July activities still pose potential safety risks.

The Corvallis Fire Department shared the following tips for staying safe while enjoying the holiday this year:

Before using fireworks

Check your local weather report. Wind can cause problems.

Celebrate using approved fireworks. Use fireworks that do not shoot up into the air or travel distances outside of your designated area.

Take inventory of your fireworks to ensure all are accounted for after your event. Leftover fireworks and misplaced matches or lighters are a leading cause to mischievous and reckless burning.

Have a designated area for your fireworks that is free of combustible materials and away from things that you do not want to damage or catch on fire.

Have a designated person who is responsible to handle the fireworks.

Secure your animals and be mindful that most animals do not do well with loud noises.

Wet down the area and have plenty of water available.

During the fireworks show

Be at a safe distance from the fireworks to avoid hurting yourself or others.

Never re-engineer a firework that did not work.

Never hold a lit firework that is designed to be on a solid surface. Do not point a firework at anyone.

Sparklers may appear to be safe for persons of all ages, however, it’s still on fire.

Do not wait to involve 911 in the event of a firework incident. Even if the firework is an illegal one, if you cannot verify where it went or if it is out, call the fire department.

Report illegal fireworks.

Have a large bucket/barrel/or trashcan full of water to soak your duds or used fireworks in overnight. Plenty of fires have destroyed homes and properties due to used fireworks being discarded improperly or placed in a trashcan near cars or structures.

