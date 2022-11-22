 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to get some free COVID-19 tests and masks in downtown Albany

Free tests and masks are located at 315 SW Fourth Street in Albany Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. 

Thanksgiving is a time to gather with friends and family, and these days, spread the coronavirus if people don’t take proper precautions beforehand.

The Linn County Health Department has thousands of free COVID-19 tests and KN95 masks for folks to grab before holiday travel and gatherings with friends. The masks and 15-minute rapid tests are located in a basket on the bottom floor of the Linn County Health Services building, 350 SW Fourth St. in Albany, across from the courthouse. 

There is nobody staffing the basket, so only take what you need to ensure there is enough to go around. The building will be open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and will be closed Thursday and Friday.

