How the mid-Willamette Valley voted

  • Updated
I voted stock
Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

Preliminary results for contested races, released shortly after 8 p.m.

Linn County turnout: 26.57%

Benton County turnout: 33%

22-190 Linn-Benton Community College

Yes: 58%

No: 42%

2-136 Corvallis School District

Yes: 70.17%

No: 29.82%

22-191 Lebanon Community Schools

Yes: 41.43%

No: 58.57%

Benton County Commissioner (Democrat)

Pat Malone: 61.91%

Helen Higgins: 37.6%

How Oregon voted

Preliminary results for selected contested races, released shortly after 8 p.m.

Statewide turnout: 27.89%

Governor (Democrat)

Tina Kotek: 57.55%

Tobias Read: 31.24%

Patrick E Starnes: 1.9%

George Carrillo: 1.53%

John Sweeney: 0.89%

Julian Bell: 0.86%

Michael Trimble: 0.85%

Dave W Stauffer: 0.48%

Wilson R Bright: 0.46%

Genevieve Wilson: 0.36%

Keisha Lanell Merchant: 0.34%

Ifeanyichukwu C Diru: 0.33%

Michael Cross: 0.25%

David Beem: 0.24%

Peter W Hall: 0.22%

Governor (Republican)

Christine Drazan: 23.06%

Bob Tiernan: 20.73%

Stan Pulliam: 10.17%

Bud Pierce: 8.01%

Kerry McQuisten: 7.96%

Bridget Barton: 7.95%

Marc Thielman: 6.05%

Bill Sizemore: 3.84%

Jessica Gomez: 3.25%

Court Boice: 1.49%

Nick Hess: 1.18%

Tim McCloud: 1.18%

Brandon C Merritt: 0.95%

Reed Christensen: 0.93%

Amber R Richardson: 0.68%

Raymond Baldwin: 0.17%

David A Burch: 0.16%

Stefan G Strek (Stregoi): 0.07%

John G Presco: 0.07%

U.S. Senator (D)

Ron Wyden: 89.74%

William E. Barlow: 6.21%

Brent Thompson: 3.43%

U.S. Senator (R)

Jo Rae Perkins: 31.38%

Darin Harbick: 29.77%

Sam Palmer: 13.32%

Jason Beebe: 12.18%

Christopher Christensen: 8.38%

Ibra A Taher: 1.84%

Robert M Fleming: 2.22%

U.S. Representative, 4th District (D)

Val Hoyle: 65.8%

Doyle E Canning: 14.43%

Sami Al-Abdrabbuh: 6.46%

John S Selker: 5.21%

Andrew Kalloch: 4.93%

G Tommy Smith: 1.46%

Jake Matthew: 0.7%

Steve William Laible: 0.34%

 

U.S. Representative, 5th District (D)

Jamie-Mcleod-Skinner: 60.53%

Kurt Schrader: 38.86%

U.S. Representative, 5th District (R)

Lori Chavez-DeRemer: 41.88%

Jimmy Crumpacker: 31.06%

John Di Paola: 15.02%

Laurel L Roses: 8.42%

Madison Oatman: 2.96%

State Representative 11th District (D)

Mary K Cooke: 36.19%

Renee Windsor-White: 31.52%

Nina Brenner: 28.06%

State Representative 11th District (R)

Jami Cate: 85.59%

Tyler Collins: 14.11%

State Representative, 12th District (R)

Charlie Conrad: 31.38%

Nicole De Graff: 27.06%

Bill R Ledford: 25.34%

Jeff Gowing: 16%

