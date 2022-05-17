How the mid-Willamette Valley voted

Preliminary results for contested races, released shortly after 8 p.m.
Linn County turnout: 26.57%
Benton County turnout: 33%
22-190 Linn-Benton Community College
Yes: 58%
No: 42%
2-136 Corvallis School District
Yes: 70.17%
No: 29.82%
22-191 Lebanon Community Schools
Yes: 41.43%
No: 58.57%
Benton County Commissioner (Democrat)
Pat Malone: 61.91%
Helen Higgins: 37.6%
How Oregon voted
Preliminary results for selected contested races, released shortly after 8 p.m.
Statewide turnout: 27.89%
Governor (Democrat)
Tina Kotek: 57.55%
Tobias Read: 31.24%
Patrick E Starnes: 1.9%
George Carrillo: 1.53%
John Sweeney: 0.89%
Julian Bell: 0.86%
Michael Trimble: 0.85%
Dave W Stauffer: 0.48%
Wilson R Bright: 0.46%
Genevieve Wilson: 0.36%
Keisha Lanell Merchant: 0.34%
Ifeanyichukwu C Diru: 0.33%
Michael Cross: 0.25%
David Beem: 0.24%
Peter W Hall: 0.22%
Governor (Republican)
Christine Drazan: 23.06%
Bob Tiernan: 20.73%
Stan Pulliam: 10.17%
Bud Pierce: 8.01%
Kerry McQuisten: 7.96%
Bridget Barton: 7.95%
Marc Thielman: 6.05%
Bill Sizemore: 3.84%
Jessica Gomez: 3.25%
Court Boice: 1.49%
Nick Hess: 1.18%
Tim McCloud: 1.18%
Brandon C Merritt: 0.95%
Reed Christensen: 0.93%
Amber R Richardson: 0.68%
Raymond Baldwin: 0.17%
David A Burch: 0.16%
Stefan G Strek (Stregoi): 0.07%
John G Presco: 0.07%
U.S. Senator (D)
Ron Wyden: 89.74%
William E. Barlow: 6.21%
Brent Thompson: 3.43%
U.S. Senator (R)
Jo Rae Perkins: 31.38%
Darin Harbick: 29.77%
Sam Palmer: 13.32%
Jason Beebe: 12.18%
Christopher Christensen: 8.38%
Ibra A Taher: 1.84%
Robert M Fleming: 2.22%
U.S. Representative, 4th District (D)
Val Hoyle: 65.8%
Doyle E Canning: 14.43%
Sami Al-Abdrabbuh: 6.46%
John S Selker: 5.21%
Andrew Kalloch: 4.93%
G Tommy Smith: 1.46%
Jake Matthew: 0.7%
Steve William Laible: 0.34%
U.S. Representative, 5th District (D)
Jamie-Mcleod-Skinner: 60.53%
Kurt Schrader: 38.86%
U.S. Representative, 5th District (R)
Lori Chavez-DeRemer: 41.88%
Jimmy Crumpacker: 31.06%
John Di Paola: 15.02%
Laurel L Roses: 8.42%
Madison Oatman: 2.96%
State Representative 11th District (D)
Mary K Cooke: 36.19%
Renee Windsor-White: 31.52%
Nina Brenner: 28.06%
State Representative 11th District (R)
Jami Cate: 85.59%
Tyler Collins: 14.11%
State Representative, 12th District (R)
Charlie Conrad: 31.38%
Nicole De Graff: 27.06%
Bill R Ledford: 25.34%
Jeff Gowing: 16%