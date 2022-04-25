How the Benton County candidates would handle the justice complex

One of the larger issues facing Benton County — and therefore the candidates running for the Board of Commissioners — is the proposal for what the county has dubbed the Justice System Improvement Program, which would build a new correctional facility, courthouse, crisis center, sheriff’s office and emergency operations center.

Two Democrats are vying for Benton County Board of Commissioners' Position 1 on the May 17 primary ballot. Incumbent Pat Malone currently is being challenged by Helen Higgins. The winner will face Republican candidate Bill Currier of Adair Village in the General Election.

Local ballots are expected by mail beginning April 27. Minor party and non-affiliated candidates can file for the General Election starting June 1.

Best location?

In January, the current board chose a property in north Corvallis as the site of a new correctional facility and other justice-related facilities. The site selection process spanned 20 months and considered more than 40 locations before landing on McFadden Ranch property on Second Street near HP Inc.

It comes with its problems, though, as the current owner hasn't agreed on a price. The county has decided to go to court in what's called a government taking, or eminent domain.

There’s no question the north site is the best choice, Malone said. Citing the extensive process, he was a little disappointed there weren’t more top candidates. While touring contender sites in south and west Corvallis, it popped into his head that costly obstacles to those options forced the north site at the top.

“We had dropped it the previous March because of lack of serious communication with the owner,” Malone said.

It turned out the justice improvements project manager, Nick Kurth, had the same notion, Malone said. Kurth had made contact with the owner, and a productive conversation between them led the county back to the north site. Malone said as commissioner, he worked hard to get the north site on the radar.

With little time to spare, Malone said he’s also been pushing to get the north site appraised, so the county can negotiate with an independent assessment rather than going off the owner’s numbers.

Higgins said no matter which site had been selected, there was likely to be some public opposition. She called the north site a great location for the justice campus, although she has heard concerns that a possible Downtown Corvallis site was given up on too quickly.

“Trying to come in and second-guess it at ninth hour would not be very fair,” she said. “I think what it’s going to come down to is not just the location, but will residents believe in the need and the project enough to support a bond measure.”

Some public feedback has questioned whether the north site would put released inmates too far from services they might need to connect with in the downtown area. Higgins pointed out that the proposed new correctional facility would include programs and services as well connections to them for those in custody.

Eminent domain

In March, the Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to implement eminent domain, a court process allowing governments to take private property, on 28 acres of the 85-acre McFadden Ranch site, for which negotiations have stalled. If successful, a jury will determine the cost the county must pay for the land.

Historically speaking in the U.S., Higgins said eminent domain generally has been used to displace low-income people out of neighborhoods to build freeways and other developments. She said that type of application is not a good use of power. However, in this case she believes the greater good is apparent.

“Using eminent domain to bring the question right to a jury, to get to the fair market rate price could be paid, in this situation I can see why the county commissioners are taking that approach,” Higgins said. “It’s not an ideal situation; any time you use eminent domain it’s a very aggressive move.”

Worried that eminent domain could be a distraction to passing an up to $100 million justice improvements bond measure, Higgins said if public support is damaged by the use of eminent domain and she was in office, she would suggest another look at the downtown site to better understand its pros and cons.

Malone said eminent domain was created to keep private landowners from “holding the government hostage” when property is needed for the public good. While he said there are cases where the power has been abused (none locally, he added), Malone thinks in this case it’s reasonable after exhausting negotiations for the north site.

“The county moved quite a bit as far as what we were willing to pay,” he said. “And it was never enough.”

Pointing out that the county is willing to reopen talks at any point before the jury decides an outcome, Malone said the eminent domain process is underway but not set in stone. With the length of time at hand, possibly 18 months or more, he is hopeful terms might be arranged outside of the courts.

The justice system improvements are a must-have for Benton County, according to Malone, who said with $20 million in state funds for a new courthouse in hand — around 50% of projected costs — now is the time to push ahead while scouting additional funding.

Future of the historic courthouse

Another aspect of the justice plan is the Benton County's historic 1888 courthouse in Corvallis, which local officials say is the oldest in Oregon still serving its original purpose. But the building's age and condition raise the question of how long it can continue doing that.

Given its importance and popularity, Malone said the courthouse absolutely must be saved. How it’s used in the future is a question that’s currently being addressed by county staff. It’s possible it could be repurposed for continued use in some form.

“All the pieces haven’t been firmed up on what we’re going forward with,” he said. “I think the historic courthouse needs more time and community discussion about how we’re going to use it, and can we find funding for the seismic upgrades and remodel that would be necessary for it to function.”

Cautiously optimistic about outside funding, Malone credited Rick Crager, the county’s chief financial officer, for pursuing options on that front. Malone also suggested the possibility of federal and private funds for the project. He expects the county will pony up to some extent as well, depending on how the building is used.

“We have a known issue with the safety of that building,” Higgins said.

To save the iconic building, Higgins said retrofitting the courthouse and developing workspaces around its outside makes sense. She doesn’t see any scenario in which the county would demolish it but acknowledged the need and costs related to seismic renovations to make it safe. She said it would take community support and fundraising to preserve it.

What she’s not in favor of is dedicating public funds to refurbish the building. And Higgins is concerned if the historic courthouse is tied to the justice improvement bond, the majority of voters might not approve. She warned of the “creeping elegance” of adding more on an already substantial project.

“We have a lot of pressing needs for taxpayer dollars,” she said. “This is a time where we really need to prioritize these precious dollars that are getting harder for residents to pay."

