How mid-Willamette Valley is helping Ukraine

Fundraiser for the Corvallis Sister Cities Association's Uzhhorod (Ukraine) Refugee Fund. Earl Newman, an artist and screen printer who lives in Summit, has created and donated a screen-printed poster illustrating support for Ukraine. Two hundred numbered posters will be printed; several framed posters will be available. The prints will sell for $100 each to be donated to the refugee fund; framed prints will cost extra. Information: 541-231-6238 or alice.rampton@gmail.com.

Rally to support Ukraine, noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Benton County Courthouse, 120 NW Fourth St., Corvallis. All are invited to come show solidarity with Ukraine in an event that is not antiwar or anti-Russia but pro-Ukraine. Those attending can bring Ukrainian flags, sunflowers and signs showing support. Updates on the humanitarian aspect of the war will be given. Information: 7442117@gmail.com.

Fundraiser to support refugee fund: Four-notecard packs and 8” x 10” prints featuring paintings by Corvallis sisters Allessandra Bakker, 16, and Isabella Bakker, 13, are available for purchase at Visit Corvallis and Benton County Historical Society’s Corvallis and Philomath museums for $25 and $30, respectively. Proceeds go toward the Corvallis Sister Cities Association’s Uzhhorod Refugee Fund.

Quilt auction fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees: Monique Arnold of Corvallis and her teenage daughters are submitting an Americana quilt for auction. All proceeds will go to MakeAWish Oregon. Since August, the family has raised $13,800 for MakeAWish and $5,050 for Ukrainian refugees by auctioning off quilts on The Sandpiper Project's Facebook group page. Bid and share before 10 p.m. Saturday, June 25, to help children diagnosed with critical diseases. The listing is at https://www.facebook.com/groups/391673602349315/permalink/578356703681003/?sale_post_id=578356703681003&fs=e&s=cl.

