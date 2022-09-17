How mid-Willamette Valley is helping Ukraine

Art for Ukraine: "Art for Ukraine" is an exhibit that is a fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees, on display through September at New Morning Bakery, 219 SW Second St. in Corvallis. Uzhhorod, Ukraine, is a sister city to Corvallis. Thousands of people have fled the eastern border of Ukraine to take refuge in the relative safety of Uzhhorod in the West, overwhelming its limited resources and necessitating outside help to manage the crisis. Six local artists are donating the proceeds of their work to the Corvallis Sister Cities Association, which will use the money to provide housing, food, medical care and other services for the refugees. Prints by Earl Newman, abstracts by Bruce Osen, mosaics by Alice Sperling and Lyn Radosovich, hand-cut silhouettes by April Fisher, and a Steven Evans sunflower design made in honor of Ukraine are on display along the brick wall of the bakery and are for sale.