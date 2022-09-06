 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How mid-Willamette Valley is helping Ukraine

guitarsunderthestars2 (copy)

Splintered Throne guitarist Jason Moser of Portland shreds during the 2014 Guitars Under the Stars music festival at Cheadle Lake Park. Splintered Throne will perform Sept. 23 at "Metal Mayhem for Ukraine" in Corvallis.

Donuts for Ukraine: Gnomenuts Hot Donuts is hosting another "Donuts for Ukraine" event during the month of September. Gnomenuts will be located at the Melon Shack at U.S. Highway 20 and Garden Avenue in Corvallis from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, serving hot doughnuts, Starbucks coffee, churros, hot cocoa, hot cider and cold beverages. At the last event, over $5,000 was raised for Ukraine. Organizers hope to raise another $5,000 for the Corvallis-Uzhhorod Sister City Association. Information: 541-602-0484.

Concert for Ukraine: "Metal Mayhem for Ukraine" is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis. 2 Black Sheets Productions will feature a mixture of metal and thrash music performed by Red Eyed Demons, Splintered Thrones, Hyper Sloth, Crimsonguardian and more. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the people of Ukraine. Cost: $15 at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=142697, or $20 at the door.

