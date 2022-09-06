How mid-Willamette Valley is helping Ukraine

Donuts for Ukraine: Gnomenuts Hot Donuts is hosting another "Donuts for Ukraine" event during the month of September. Gnomenuts will be located at the Melon Shack at U.S. Highway 20 and Garden Avenue in Corvallis from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, serving hot doughnuts, Starbucks coffee, churros, hot cocoa, hot cider and cold beverages. At the last event, over $5,000 was raised for Ukraine. Organizers hope to raise another $5,000 for the Corvallis-Uzhhorod Sister City Association. Information: 541-602-0484.