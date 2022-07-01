How do you know it's the 4th in Albany? Pancakes

Hundreds of hungry visitors lined up Friday, July 1 at Timber Linn Memorial Park to fill their plates with as many pancakes, sausage and eggs as they could eat.

The Lumberjack Breakfast has been an Albany hallmark since 1957 — except for the last two years because of the pandemic.

“It’s for a good cause, good food, and it’s nice to be in the park and take out the little one,” father Alex Vega said of his preschooler son.

East Albany Lions Club volunteers mixed batter and flipped pancakes to support a myriad of charities. In 2019, the event garnered $48,000, some of which went to causes to support hearing and vision aid, club President and breakfast chairperson Roger Wiley said.

“It’s the first major gathering of summer, and the perfect time to enjoy the outside and be together,” Wiley said.

For some Albany residents, the Fourth of July weekend event is a cherished tradition — meaning, it's not the Fourth without it. Albany resident John Wyse has been attending for 20 years.

“I never miss a year,” Wyse said, fork in hand.

The Lumberjack Breakfast is the East Albany Lions Club’s biggest fundraising event of the year. Wiley said the line can reach 1,000 people. But his favorite part of the event is that there isn't complaining. "Everyone is just so happy to be there."

This year, there are a record number of volunteers, even drawing from outside of the Lions Club membership, to manage the event and its goal of 5,000 breakfast-goers.

“It feels good to have the community out here as one,” volunteer Ashley Lane said.

This year’s all-you-can-eat event is from 6 to 11 a.m. July 1-4 . Adults are $10 and children 11 years old and younger eat for $5. Look for the picnic benches among a grove of trees.

