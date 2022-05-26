How Corvallis, Benton County celebrate Historic Preservation Month

For those who love to preserve historical resources, May — Historic Preservation Month — is occasion to participate in local events and honor leaders in this field.

Through the month, Benton County and the Historic Resources commissions of Benton County and Corvallis, along with nonprofit PreservationWORKS, are providing educational events to promote local heritage.

This year’s theme, “More Than Ever, This Place Matters,” encourages everyone who lives in, works in or visits Benton County to commemorate the importance of these resources to the community.

Events remaining include the following:

6 p.m. Thursday, May 26: Historic Preservation Awards Ceremony, Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St.

5 p.m. Friday, May 27: Samuel Whiteside Family House and Barn Tour, 6154 Bellfountain Road.

1 p.m. Sunday, May 29: Van Buren Bridge Video and Guided Tour, Community Room, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St.

At the award ceremony, the city of Corvallis will honor the following recipients:

The Casey family home, 3256 NW Van Buren Ave., owned by the Patrick Casey Family; category: New Construction in a National Historic District.

Corvallis Soda Works, 648 SW Second St., owned by Ken Pastega; category: Commercial Redevelopment.

Emily Pernot House, 222 NW Seventh St., owned by Debra Mark; category: Historic Renovation – Residential.

Fairbanks House, 316 NW 32nd St., owned by Eldon and Meda Younger (TR); category: Historic Preservation – Residential.

H.E. Selby Rental House, 235 NW 31st St., owned by Robert Meinke and Kelly Amsberry; category: Façade Improvements and Maintenance.

George Rohrmann: Individual Award for Historic Preservation and Education.

PreservationWORKS is honoring Dave Eckert for his inspiring work on Cultural Landscape Preservation in Corvallis and Benton County.

Benton County is honoring the following recipients:

Larry Landis for 20 years as a volunteer member of the Historic Resources Commission and for his past and future endeavors in historic preservation and education.

Jay Sexton and Toni Hoyman for reinvigorating the Willamette Grange and their exhaustive efforts to raise funds for and organize the restoration of the grange building.

Adrienne Fritze and Mark van der Pol for creating the unique, historically accurate with a twist of fiction, “Spectres of Benton County.”

Rosalind (Roz) Keeney for her unflagging efforts to preserve the Van Buren Bridge.

The city and the county will jointly honor the Benton County Historical Society for promoting historic preservation and community education with the construction of the Corvallis Museum.

Also during Historic Preservation Month, Corvallis has been recruiting four volunteers to fill out the Historic Resources Commission. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. June 10. Applicant interviews are tentatively slated for 4 p.m. June 21. You can complete an application packet or use the online form.

Composed of seven volunteers appointed by the City Council, the commission provides expertise in fields including architecture, planning, conservation, history and general contacting.

The commission is a quasi-judicial decision-maker for matters including the application or removal of a Historic Preservation Overlay when a public hearing is required, decisions regarding commission-level Historic Preservation Permits (some are reviewed administratively), and decisions regarding appeals of administrative-level applications.

Further information is available from Inga Williams at 541-766-6027 or inga.williams@co.benton.or.us.

