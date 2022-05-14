Hospice creates 2022 Corvallis memorial opportunity

Lumina Hospice and Palliative Care is creating an opportunity for community members to name and honor those who have died by writing their names on ribbons to be tied to a large heart sculpture.

Lumina invites the community to Bruce Starker Arts Park in Corvallis from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, to view the display and create a ribbon. Together the ribbons and heart will honor the dead and help soften collective grief in the community, it is hoped. All are welcome, but one need not attend in order to make a submission. Online submissions to the Open Heart Community Memorial can be made at luminahospice.org/openheart.