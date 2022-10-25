When a truck stop becomes a home for the unhoused in Albany

Forget tents. In Albany, many unhoused people live out of their cars.

They used to park near shelters and stores, but some have had to adopt more creative ways to set up camp now that much of the city, including commercial areas, have restricted parking areas.

Earlier this year, the City Council created a parking district near Albany Helping Hands' shelter, meaning only those with permits can park on city streets.

With limitations on commercial parking and other street parking, some are staying on the outskirts of the city and taking shelter near highway rest stops.

Here are three of their stories.

Steve

Sixty-five-year-old Steve Marshall has lived in Albany almost all his life, but for the past year has been living in his car. A wooden cabinet shelves canned goods. Mugs and lamps dangle above his sleeping quarters on his back seat.

Marshall made the wooden shelving himself, he said. Marshall said he knows how to make do, and that there are people far worse off than he is.

A few pillows are sprawled over a blanket, as a small dog waits for Marshall to close up for the night.

“People don’t want to be homeless,” he said. “They’re just trying to survive.”

Marshall wears a blue polo shirt and gingerly pets his dog while leaning on the side of his car. He wishes there weren't so much judgment toward unhoused people.

Marshall worked as a truck driver up until an accident injured his back, he said. Some days it’s difficult for him to move about. He volunteers at the gleaners in exchange for food.

For a while, he had a house in Sweet Home, but the rent was too high. He then moved into an RV park in Albany before making the transition to living in his car, he said.

Marshall said it’s difficult to find a place to stay in Albany. He has a Section 8 voucher, the federal government's assistance program for very low-income families, the elderly and the disabled, but he said it's not easy finding a place that has availability and accepts the vouchers.

Many landlords who welcome the vouchers also require his monthly income be three times the rent. That's limiting Marshall's options even more, he said.

In the meantime, he said, it’s difficult to stay in the city in his car.

“We can’t stay at Walmart anymore,” Marshall said about new rules that prohibit overnight parking in the lot.

So, Marshall has been staying at a highway rest stop outside of Albany. His family doesn’t know he is living out of his car, he said.

He may have to head south if it gets too cold, Marshall added.

Brent

Having to pick up and move at a moment’s notice is common, said Brent Montgomery, who is also experiencing homelessness. He said many people will leave the rest stops when they see police.

“A lot of us live in our cars and are honest people looking for sanctuary," he said.

Montgomery is a disabled veteran originally from Washington. He said he uses his disability checks to pay off his loans and pay for basic needs, but it isn’t enough to get him out of his car.

He believes unhoused people living in their cars can be valuable assets because they see a lot of things happen and can watch over businesses and streets, Montgomery said.

For example, Montgomery has tipped off local news stations to potential crimes other people wouldn’t have noticed because it's those who are living in their cars who are up at odd hours of the night, he said.

He said he's just one of many living out of his car, but he’s trying to make the best of it.

David

David Moore lived in Albany most of his life.

He went to West Albany High School and worked as a land surveyor in Albany. But for the last year he has been living out of his white van with his dog, Sophia.

Moore lost his house after losing his land surveying license, he said. He said he fell behind on child support, and that is part of the reason he is unhoused.

“I almost never know where I’ll end up tomorrow,” Moore said. But for now, he’s at an Interstate 5 rest stop, along with other Albany residents who have fallen into homelessness.

The Albany City Council does have some new money to spend helping the homeless, $1 million from the state, but at its last meeting, Oct. 12, councilors couldn't agree how to best spend it. The topic is expected to be revisited at the Wednesday, Oct. 26 meeting.

