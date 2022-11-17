Unity Shelter to showcase programs at open house

Local residents can learn more about Unity Shelter and its Men’s Shelter program during an open house and fundraiser scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

The event, “Warm Up with Us,” will take place at the Men’s Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place in Corvallis. Tours of the building will be offered, and attendees will learn about operations at the shelter, which also offers food and hygiene services for people in the community who are unsheltered.

A food truck from Oregon State University will be on hand, serving grilled-cheese sandwiches and ice cream. The event also features a raffle, with prizes from TeBri Vineyards, Original Goat Yoga, del Alma Restaurant and more.

The Men’s Shelter is only one of the programs offered by Unity Shelter. Others include the Room at the Inn shelter for women at First United Methodist Church and the SafePlace program, which locates microshelters — small structures the size of a garden shed, with electric heat and locking doors — at locations throughout Corvallis, including Safe Camp at First Congregational United Church of Christ.

“We’re excited to invite the community to tour the Men’s Shelter and learn about all the programs of Unity Shelter,” Shawn Collins, executive director, said in a statement. “Come join us under the big tent.”

Those wishing to donate to Unity Shelter can visit https://givebutter.com/wwGy5b.