Oregon DOJ investigating Albany Helping Hands, here's what it's about

Albany's beleaguered homeless shelter is being accused of mishandling donations, unfair hiring practices and a breach in bylaws, according to complaints filed with the Oregon Department of Justice and a current staff member.

In the past two months, five employees have quit Albany Helping Hands, 619 SE Ninth Ave, with little explanation. Last month, Mid-Valley Media learned that board President James Sapp had stepped down from his leadership role after “concerning behavior” was reported to the Department of Justice.

The news followed an exodus of staff members, including key members Executive Director Emma Deane, Program Manager Allison Bumgarner and Leigh Matthews Bock, who handled marketing, human resources support and served as the grant manager.

“These strong women left because they had been fighting against a powerful board,” Accounting and Office Manager Trudy Fields said.

It all came to a head in August.

Allegations of mishandling money

On Aug. 5, a donor called Albany Helping Hands confused about why her check was being held, Fields said.

Fields researched her name in the records system but discovered the shelter had never received a donation from her.

The donor then explained that since 2016, she had been giving regularly to Albany Helping Hands during her church service at Hands of Mercy, which uses the shelter's dayroom as its worship hall, Fields said.

“She was misled. She thought they were under the same nonprofit,” Fields said.

Sapp and his wife Marilyn Sapp are listed as the board members of Hands of Mercy. They are also board members at Albany Helping Hands. At the time, James Sapp was the board president.

Fields said the donor did fill out checks in the name of Hands of Mercy but didn’t think to question it because the names were similar and had the same leader.

The donor began to cry and said she "felt scammed,” Fields said.

After the incident, Fields met with then-director Deane and another board member, she said.

“I wanted the donor to be comforted, the former president and his wife to be fully removed, and to bar Hands of Mercy from being allowed to fundraise at any of the Helping Hands properties,” she said.

But that didn’t happen.

With a scheduled board meeting a couple of days later, an emergency discussion was added to address the concerns, Fields said. But the executive director was told she could not participate.

Not long after, employees started giving their notice, Fields said.

“The former president stepped down but now has the title of chaplain,” Fields said. It's spelled "Chaplin" on the website.

Fields described what happened as a conflict of interest that saw no accountability.

“He still has a say and a vote,” she said, referring to Sapp's new position in the board.

Two complaints were filed in September with the Department of Justice, copies of which were attained by Mid-Valley Media. Both had the identity of the filers redacted for confidentiality.

“Five staff that resigned because their integrity would no longer allow them to associate with the board,” the Sept. 15 complaint read.

The shelter's former executive director, Deane, declined to comment.

The complaint detailed concerns over the board president’s handling of funds.

“Recently there was a concern that the board president was taking and soliciting donations for Helping Hands. Helping Hands never saw those funds. ... When reported to the department of justice the board swept it under the rug.”

A second complaint detailed a similar concern.

“The complaint expresses concern that donations for Albany Helping Hands may be going to a different and unregistered nonprofit, Hands of Mercy,” DOJ Communications Director Kristina Edmunson said by email.

“This issue was taken to the board of directors of Albany Helping Hands, who did not address it, resulting in multiple resignations," Edmunson said, summarizing the complaint.

Fields did not file the complaints, she said, but they could have been written by any one of the staffers.

Reached for comment, Sapp declined to give a statement beyond saying, “We did nothing wrong.”

Coming forward

As she spoke, Fields' hands were shaking. She fidgeted with her staff lanyard.

"I almost had a panic attack in the car," she said.

Fields had a background in finance and a passion for volunteer work, so the job that opened at Albany Helping Hands a little more than a year ago seemed like a dream come true.

Fields would have left with the others, she said. But she wasn’t in a financial position to weather it. The sole breadwinner of her family of eight, she fears retaliation. But she also feels a call to action to shed light on what has happened.

“I’m fearful for my family and myself, but I couldn’t wait any longer. It had to be done,” she said.

Separation of church?

Albany Helping Hands is listed as a religion organization with the Oregon Secretary of State's Office. It's supposed to be nondenominational, but the board has shown some biases, Fields said.

Fields defines being nondenominational as not changing your view of someone based on their religion. She doesn’t believe the board practices that.

“I don’t believe they are open-minded enough to make it nondenominational,” she said.

The Sept. 15 complaint says the Board of Directors “forced religion on staff and residents” by screening for members of the Christian faith in the hiring process. The complaint alleges this runs afoul of equal opportunity laws.

When Fields was hired, she was asked if she attended church. She said the question was inappropriate and declined to answer. The human resources officer present in the interview also marked the question as inappropriate.

Fields said she was told the presence of the HR officer was required because the prior interview was discriminatory.

Recently at work, she was handed a religious book that she was encouraged to read. Sometimes behaviors “overstep to religious harassment,” she said.

“There is constant, loud prayer,” she said.

But what hurts her the most, she said, is seeing the residents of Albany Helping Hands put their last dollars and change in the donation basket at the end of the religious services.

"None of that goes back to them," she said.

Bylaws bypassed?

The Sept. 15 complaint also alleges that by not holding elections, the board of directors had not been following its own bylaws for more than five years.

A copy of the bylaws was obtained through a request with the Department of Justice.

“Election of the executive officers for one year term shall take place at the annual meeting on the second Thursday in October of each year,” the bylaws state.

With the exception of adding a board member, Fields said she has not seen an election.

“You can’t keep burying your head in the sand and claiming ignorance when you are not going by the book,” she said.

Lack of passion

There is a disconnect between the groundwork staff does and the board of directors' oversight, Fields said.

She has seen board members question why residents are still at the shelter. Some have referred to the residents as “inmates” and "guests,” rather than residents, she said.

“I’ve never seen the board have a meaningful interaction with a resident," she said.

“God will provide” is a motto the board sticks to, which Fields said isn’t helpful for getting things done, or for getting the proper help to those who are unhoused and down on their luck.

The progress the previous team made was accomplished with a lot of "pleading" and "begging" to the board of directors, she said, and it shouldn't have to be that way.

“I don’t think they are bad people, but they just don’t have a passion for our mission," she said.

The aftermath

Fields said she is in full support of the team that has left but feels a great loss. For the residents, the wave of resignations and new staff has created confusion.

Her eyes welled with tears as she relayed that some residents don’t know whom to talk to, while others say they would rather be on the street.

The shelter aims to get people back on their feet by transitioning to assistance. They are in a vulnerable position and need support, Fields said.

But she said the work and goals of the old team have lapsed since their departures.

“People’s lives are being re-destroyed,” she said.

Fields doesn’t blame those who have resigned, but rather the unethical behavior that has caused them, she said.

For the past few months, working at Helping Hands has put Fields in a sort of depressive funk, she said. She’s had to shoulder more work and responsibility.

“It’s my dream job, and here it’s crumbling,” she said. “It’s a burden to see what you love go down the drain.”

At the same time, she has become emboldened. She has gone from feeling like she has to stay to wanting to stay.

“I want to be a sense of security for the residents,” she said.

Fields believes there is still hope for the organization and wants to still work there. But change needs to happen.

She said the board needs to be uprooted, with no family members or conflicts of interest.

“I want to continue to work there, but I want big change,” Fields said, “I will never give up hope on Albany Helping Hands being a great place to help people.”

