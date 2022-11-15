How the unhoused survive winter in Albany

Editor's note: This is one in an occasional series about individuals in Albany experiencing homelessness.

As temperatures in Albany plummet, unhoused people are often the most vulnerable. And with a lack of shelter beds and not enough winter clothes to go around, many brave winter unprepared.

“People are wet and cold and have no way to warm up,” said Carol Davies, vice president of the Creating Housing Coalition.

Last year was a “miserable winter,” she said.

Davies saw three cases of frostbite last year. That's got her worried about this coming winter because warming shelters can get very full and crowded fast. Regular shelter beds can have waitlists that can be as long as weeks, she added.

Seeking warmth

It’s also difficult to get your hands on a cable free portable heater and propane, even with the help of voucher programs, Davies said. They often run out of stock, she added.

The Creating Housing Coalition, which relies on donations, is short winter coats to give out this year, especially in the larger sizes, Davies said.

Living in a climate that can see rain year-round, it isn’t just about staying warm, it’s about staying dry. Mildew can be a real problem, which means regularly tossing clothes and blankets, Davies said.

That leaves a lot of unhoused people struggling to stay warm.

Keeping warm in the car

For the past four years, 59-year-old Glen Deatry’s home has been his little red car. It started after he was laid off of his job in electrical construction, he said.

He sports a fluorescent jacket and a headlamp so he can better see when it’s dark out. And in the winter, it gets dark early.

Deatry often stays in campgrounds and parks. He wants to get back to working, he said, but with bad knees, he doesn’t know if he can.

Deatry said it’s been difficult for him to navigate resources: “Being a disabled vet and getting some kind of service takes forever."

Deatry spends a lot of his time in his vehicle, especially in the winter to stay warm. In previous years it wasn’t too difficult when he could keep the car heater on.

But it can still get cold, especially because right now, his car heater is in disrepair.

For the most part, Deatry said he is staying warm. He’s got blankets and hand warmers he keeps in his pockets. He knows a lot of other unhoused people may be worse off.

He gestured at a woman who lived under a bridge, shivering as she waited for more blankets. The ones she had were wet already, and they weren’t much use for keeping warm.

Keeping dry

Matt Hull doesn’t know where he is sleeping tonight, or the day after that.

Last night he slept in a friends’ barn, he said. And even though they had a small heater, it wasn’t enough to keep the place warm. With no pillow, and no warmth, Hull had trouble sleeping.

He said he stays warm by staying awake and active. Playing basketball helps, he said. He said shooting hoops in the morning kept him warm.

“It keeps your blood flowing and keeps your hands from getting numb,” he said.

Hull said it’s difficult to get your hands on good rain gear, and if you can’t stay dry, you can’t stay warm.

“It’s hard to find a covered shelter,” he said.

Even sleeping in a tent can get wet with condensation, he said.

Hull remembers a particularly wet Christmas Eve in which he had to stay in his drenched clothes for most of the day because he had no way of drying his clothes.

He sometimes feels like no one cares, Hull said, and wishes there wasn’t so much judgment about being unhoused.

“Just carrying around a bag or two, people look at you like you are less than,” he said.

But that doesn’t keep Hull from trying to interact with people, offering a joke or a smile. He said little moments make all the difference in people’s lives. Especially, when you’re living on the street.

“Most of us don’t want to be out here," he said.