 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story editor's pick

Honoring those lost: Corvallis, Albany hold memorials for the unhoused

  • 0

Under an elevated highway, near a skate park in Corvallis, a trio of ministers asked a crowd to look skyward Dec. 21 and then remember those who are already in the ground.

Across the river in Albany, at the same time, friends clutched each other in the darkness of the frigid winter night and remembered late loved ones. Pale light from nearly two dozen memorial candles caught on their tear-streaked faces and hands.

An average 10 to 100 people died that day across the U.S. who were without housing or shelter, depending on who is counting. Numbers are vague and deaths likely undercounted.

Crowds in Albany and Corvallis listened to the names of brothers, sisters, clients and patients who are missed by grieving loved ones, the ministers said — and missed by the social safety net that has failed to keep up with soaring houselessness.

People are also reading…

Unhoused Memorial 01

Leigh Matthews Bock, left, and Trudy Fields embrace each other at Albany's 14th Annual Homeless Persons Memorial Service, held on the longest night of the year. 

“Being poor should not be a death sentence,” said Rev. Jen Butler.

Solstice

The sun stuck to the horizon that day, the solstice and the first of winter.

It appeared to cross the Willamette and Marys rivers’ confluence looking south from downtown Corvallis, then disappear beyond the merger of highways 20 and 34 just nine hours later.

Solstice Vigil Crowd 01

Family, friends and social workers lift candles while listening to a list of about 60 people who have died since 2020 without housing Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, near Eric Scott McKinley Skate Park in Corvallis.

That night was clear enough and icy enough to feel like the Earth’s thin blanket of ozone had given way to the cold of space.

On the longest night of the year, memorials in Corvallis and Albany honored those who could not so easily shelter from the cold.

“I was also homeless, and these people are family,” said Troy Hopper, an employee at Albany Helping Hands, the local homeless shelter.

Dozens gathered in Albany outside 2nd Chance Shelter to pay their respects, pray, sing and listen to a list of names of those who had passed away.

That list was longer this year. With 19 names, it is the longest since the start of the Annual Homeless Persons Memorial Service in 2009, said Community Services Consortium HEART chair, Dina Eldridge.

She tried to make sense of it: There may have been more names this year, she said, because of increased efforts to record the deaths of unhoused people, looking more broadly at other cities in Linn County, Eldridge said.

Twenty candles were lit to represent the 19 on the list who had passed. And one candle to represent those who were not named or whose deaths were unknown.

Survival

Corvallis’ outreach workers, the folks who minister and render medical aid and provide food to people in the city who are unhoused, lit three candles.

Unhoused Memorial 02

Emma Deane gives a blanket to a man sleeping on the sidewalk after the 14th Annual Homeless Person's Memorial Service in Albany on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.

They named 60 who have died since 2020. It was the city’s first Longest Night Memorial.

The event is designed to direct communities’ attention to their most vulnerable and is heralded by the National Alliance to End Homelessness as an effort to humanize people alienated by city planning and policy that criminalizes their survival.

Frankly, Butler said, it felt long overdue.

People who are unhoused don’t just die, but disappear, homeless advocate Hezekiah Franklin said.

Solstice Vigil Candle 02

Members of the crowd lift candles Wednesday to signal they knew a person named from a list of about 60 who died without housing in the city after the start of 2020.

“People just don’t care if someone dies who doesn’t pay taxes,” he said. “They’re subhuman, like Black people were one-eighth of a human.”

Franklin is a frontline community wellness worker with Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center.

He is an ex-board member of the nonprofit organization that connects people to caseworkers, along with health care, housing and whatever else they need to get off the streets.

But before that, he said, Franklin was homeless after growing up in predominantly Black neighborhoods in Michigan.

Unhoused Memorial 03

Chaplain Wes Sedlacek of Samaritan Health was one of the speakers at a memorial held in Albany on the longest night of the year to recognize the unhoused people who have died.

From age 17 to 39, people around him would die of illness or violence, or in a roadway after they were hit by cars and the justice system held no one accountable, he said.

Franklin said he’s not even sure what happens to the bodies of unhoused folks after the coroner hauls them away.

“They’re begging to get off the streets,” he said. “They're begging for support.”

The unhoused are much more likely to experience disease, mental health crisis, addiction, exposure to extreme cold and hot weather than others in their community.

Solstice Vigil Franklin 03

Hezekiah Franklin plays an instrument made from a horn during a vigil Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, near Eric Scott McKinley Skate Park in Corvallis. Franklin works with people who are unhoused for Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center. Before that job, he was on the nonprofit center's board and a client of the center after living without housing for more than two decades, Franklin said.

They’re also 8.6 to 16.1 times more likely to die, according to a 2022 article in Journal of Health Care for the Poor and Underserved, at an age far below that of their housed neighbors.

An estimated 600 live without housing or shelter across a 16-mile swath of the mid-Willamette Valley, 300 in each Albany and Corvallis.

Franklin believes more shelter would alleviate those numbers, he said. To achieve that, however, would take effective political leadership and an electorate that doesn’t see people who are unhoused as a single entity, one discussed in city hall and the statehouse as a problem.

“The system that broke people is not going to make them whole,” Franklin said in Corvallis. “We aren’t going to fix these modern problems with these old-ass solutions.”

Solstice Vigil Bond-Frojen 04

Searainya Bond-Frojen, a minister with First Congregational United Church of Christ, reads by head lamp light during a vigil Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, near Eric Scott McKinley Skate Park in Corvallis.

Grief

Albany grievers named their lost: Stephen Leslie Haynes, James “Jammers” Robert Warrington, Doug Arnold, Lisa Renae Erikson, Stanley Kunawa Pomaikai, Lisa Palmer, Carla Miller, Robert Halfacre, Stephanie Lee Bishop, Conan Lee Dehut, Rufus Furdig, Paul Clark, Daniel Eugene Partridge, Kacy Mitchell, Jeffrey Alan Pearce, Itasca “Tessa” Hinton, Kimberly Ann Barnes, David Ray Whiteaker, and Obed Pizarro.

More than 30% were 40 or younger, Eldridge said. Some were veterans, some were seniors, some their ages unknown. But all of them had experienced homelessness.

And they were not going to be forgotten.

“Every time you say a name or tell a story, you continue that light,” Wes Sedlacek, chaplain for Samaritan Health, said.

Struggling to fight back tears, the former director of Helping Hands, Albany’s Emma Deane, raised the list and called out all the names she knew. She made a point to tell the crowd a personal anecdote about each one.

Solstice Vigil Esary 05

Mark Esary, of Corvallis, plays "Taps" on a trumpet during a vigil Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, near Eric Scott McKinley Skate Park in Corvallis. Esary brought a trumpet, he said, when he was worried performers invited to play the military funeral song would be unable to attend in near-freezing temperatures. A congregant of First Congregational United Church of Christ, he said he was excited when he heard the church was attempting to find housing for people in Corvallis. "I thought the chruch had finally found its place," Esary said.

“Doug was funny and a hard worker and a good teacher. Lisa was a free spirit who loved to dance, and Carla was a mama bear,” she said.

She knew eight of the names on the list, she said in an interview after the service.

“We get so caught up in our lives that we don’t see people,” Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II said.

He shared his own story about his brother, who was experiencing homelessness and died in 2016.

Solstice Vigil Stars

A crowd gathers during a vigil Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, underneath a clear sky near Eric Scott McKinley Skate Park in Corvallis.

“When you see someone in crisis, tell someone," he said. “Nobody saw my brother.”

After the crowd had dispersed, Deane crossed the street to attend to an unhoused person lying on the sidewalk.

“It’s a huge concern for individuals not in shelter to stay dry and warm and to just be able to make it through the night,” she said.

Deane checked the person’s vitals and retrieved a blanket from her mother’s car to lay over the individual.

“They don’t feel seen,” she said. “It’s important to see them as human beings, and an event like this allows people to see them.”

In Corvallis, the crowd sang “Silent Night.”

Solstice Vigil Butler

The Rev. Jen Butler ministers to a crowd during a vigil Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, near Eric Scott McKinley Skate Park in Corvallis. Butler, who works for First Congregational United Church of Christ, was among a trio of ministers who led prayers, read names and offered a space for grieving about 60 people who have died without housing in the city since 2020.

Butler encouraged the crowd to take hold of whatever spirituality would help them memorialize the 60 or so who have died on the streets or without shelter in Corvallis since 2020.

“Pray to the god of your own understanding,” Butler said.

The ministers finished ministering and the grief dissipated like frozen breath with the crowd. A few dozen scattered, their faces sparkling with tears and hands thrust into puffy nylon jackets, taking the candlelight and singing with them.

Laughter rose in sporadic shouts from people silhouetted by a warming fire near a cement skatepark bowl.

It was 7 p.m. and the air temperature measured 33 degrees.

The National Weather Service issued a warning as an ice storm potential bore down on the mid-Willamette Valley, with the thermometer bottoming out at 24.

Solstice Vigil Prayer

Visitors bowed their heads in prayer and sang "Silent Night" Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, near Eric Scott McKinley Skate Park in Corvallis.

Jesse Ford, a chaplain with Corvallis Housing First and one of those who ministered to Corvallis’ Longest Night event, said she knew several of the dead named in the list of 60.

“My heart is breaking,” she said.

Ford couldn’t begin to guess whether city political and civic leaders who attended also took the names to heart, she said.

“It’s right to remember,” she said. “It’s right to acknowledge this — not just let it roll on like the river under a bridge.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Shayla Escudero graduated University of Southern California with a Master's in Journalism. She covers Albany and is passionate about local reporting. She can be reached at Shayla.Escudero@lee.net

Reporter

Alex Powers (he/him) reports business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. He studied sociology at University of Oregon where he earned a master’s degree in journalism. Alex probably is outdoors when he’s not behind a camera or notepad.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News