Getting people off the streets: Corvallis shelter program hosting virtual event

Transitional housing could be key to helping people get off the streets and back into society, according to Corvallis homeless advocates.

“Being homeless, you either tent-camp or you’re bouncing around,” said Eva Bales of Corvallis. “The scary part is sometimes you don’t know where you’re going to be at night, where you’re going to go.”

Bales counts herself among the success stories coming out of the housing first philosophy that is being used in Corvallis shelter programs. The approach emphasizes a stable and safe place to live first, followed by social services to address each person’s root causes of homelessness.

A virtual presentation titled “Safe Shelter through Collaborative Care” about the Corvallis transitional housing program SafePlace will be offered at noon on June 29 on Zoom. The Zoom meeting link can be found on the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition’s website.

Event speakers will focus on how SafePlace came to exist, give an assessment of the program and provide a call to action for community support of the micro shelters. Audience members will be able to ask questions during the event.

SafePlace is a program under Unity Shelter, an emergency and transitional housing nonprofit based in Corvallis. SafePlace provides housing to individuals, couples and families at partnering faith-based organizations, such as Safe Camp at the First Congregational United Church of Christ.

Six years homeless in Corvallis

A lifelong Corvallis resident, Bales fell on hard times, leading her to six years of homeless living. The transitional housing program and supportive friends helped her get back on her feet.

Bales warned that, having worked at HP Inc. and Oregon State University, homelessness could happen to anyone.

“It was rough,” Bales said. “I thought it was only going to be a short-term thing, but the years go by fast.”

A good friend of hers working at the Men’s Shelter in south Corvallis tipped her off about local shelter programs and suggested she check it out. That was just before Christmas in 2019. She landed a micro shelter at Safe Camp, another Unity Shelter program, staying there for nine months.

“It was like a whole new opening for me,” she said. “It helped with so many aspects of my life — emotionally, that sense of security and safety is really important.”

A network of social services support was instrumental for Bales, who said without case management and shelter program staff and leaders, she couldn’t have navigated her way to the connections that turned around her life. She’s grateful to have relearned life skills and how to be part of the community.

At 60 years old, Bales has a renewed lease on life. She does in-home care part-time and she’s enjoying being a new grandmother. And she was awarded a 10-year emergency housing voucher under the American Rescue Plan Act that's paying for a place in downtown Corvallis.

It’s a lifesaving change — Bales said she couldn’t have survived another winter outdoors.

“Transitional housing. I’d never heard that term before but there’s a lot of true meaning to that,” she said. “I’ve seen so many people come from a really bad place in their lives and through transitional housing end up in a much better place.”

The Corvallis Sustainability Coalition’s Housing Action Team is co-sponsoring the transitional housing event along with Unity Shelter. The coalition’s mission is promoting an ecologically, socially, and economically healthy city and county. For more information visit sustainablecorvallis.org.

“It’s too bad we can’t get more programs like this in the community,” Bales said. “I know there are a lot of people out there struggling.”

A place to rest, think and plan

Providing a safe place to sleep gives homeless people a break from being locked into the “fight or flight” thinking pattern, a chance to self-evaluate and plan for the future, said Rev. Jennifer Butler, senior minister of First Congregational United Church of Christ and a member of Safe Camp’s steering committee.

“People come in sometimes having been living outside for 20 or 30 years,” Butler said. “And maybe they have a whole history of untreated or undiagnosed mental health concerns, physical health concerns, and possibly addiction.”

It can be intensely overwhelming for people who aren’t even sure they’ll make it through the night OK, she said, adding that’s why it’s so important to keep low barriers to shelter entry, so the healing process can start somewhere and take root.

And Butler said once people are in, connecting them to services helps them stay in. She described the shelter programs as a front door to the social services system, noting that many wouldn’t be accepted at higher barrier shelters and would thus remain at the mercy of the streets.

Three years after Safe Camp started, the program now includes 29 micro shelters in six locations, according to the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition, which reports the waiting list for placement in SafePlace micro shelters and other facilities has around 200 people on it.

“We’re the most successful program in town,” Butler said. “We know it works.”

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

