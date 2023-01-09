Corvallis nonprofit may get bigger role in homeless crisis

The Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center has backing from the city and Benton County to grow the nonprofit and expand its role in supporting homeless people.

The center has pushed for years to get overlapping organizations handling homelessness to collaborate in a single location, where service providers are more effective and efficient in reaching the unhoused.

Cue the entry of what is called navigation centers, codified in state law with the passage of House Bill 2006 in 2021. Combined social services centers have since popped up under Oregon Housing and Community Services grant funding.

Navigation centers are defined as low-barrier emergency shelters that will accept people struggling with drugs and alcohol, open daily and connecting people with services, housing and public benefits.

The centers are aimed at getting people off the streets before they fall deeper into homelessness, connecting those in need with food, shelter, mental health and addiction treatment, help applying for jobs or long-term housing, or any number of services.

“I talk about it as getting folks together in a room to make good things happen,” said Allison Hobgood, executive director of the Daytime Drop-in Center. “We’re already doing that at the Drop-in Center; the goal is to make that more expansive and have the actual space to do that more productively.”

There are three main components to the proposed navigation center, which would require an estimated 10,000 to 12,000 square feet: drop-in community gathering spaces, one-stop social services spaces, and six to 10 separate sleeping spaces for vulnerable individuals and couples.

It’s not clear if that means a new site or expanding its current site on Southwest Fourth Street in downtown. The cost and timelines are also undetermined, but it could be a $10-$15 million project. Hobgood said a Portland-based architect, CIDA Inc., donated time to develop the earliest plans for an eventual navigation center.

Hobgood said the Drop-in Center as-is is just 2,500 square feet, far too cramped to maximize the possibilities. But there’s clearly a record of success at the center, Hobgood said, thus the support from the city and county. She said the public-private relationships are important to making progress on homelessness.

“The community has spoken and said, ‘This is important to us; these are our neighbors,’” Hobgood said. “The city and the county have heard that and they’ve said it matters to them too, and they understand they need to be part of making change for people who are super vulnerable.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

It will be up to the Oregon Legislature to decide how much, if anything, goes to the Daytime Drop-in Center for a navigation center through the county and/or city under House Bill 2006.

The Drop-in Center will also take its own ask to the Legislature, Hobgood said. She noted the nonprofit is currently about half-funded through donations and volunteerism, with the rest of the revenues grant based.

Corvallis officials unanimously approved a letter of support for the Drop-in Center to pursue state funding and other potential sources for a navigation center at a City Council meeting Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The letter notes Corvallis is ranked as the least affordable city in Oregon and has significant challenges with shelter and housing. Addressing homelessness is one of the five general priority needs identified in the city’s five-year consolidated plan.

“Development or acquisition of a navigation center for emergency sheltering and resource navigation will better serve our most vulnerable community members by connecting them to resources and increasing shelter capacity in the community,” the letter states.

Information accompanying the letter cites a 19.4% increase of homeless individuals in Oregon from 2015 to 2019, according to the Benton County League of Women Voters and point-in-time counts. A 2020 report from the League estimated between 800 and 1,300 people were homeless in 2019 in the area, with up to 600 being without shelter.

Some of the $110 million that would be raised by the bond measure headed to the May ballot — primarily to pay for Benton County’s $167 million Justice System Improvement Program if it passes — would go to the Daytime Drop-in Center, $1.5 million to $3 million.

The county sought to include homelessness services in its bond measure language after polling showed Corvallis voters are much more likely to approve a bond that promises to fund fixes for homelessness.

Portland-based DHM Research told commissioners in October that homelessness was the “No. 1 issue” on the minds of Oregonians, and the polling issue most commonly cited by respondents in Benton County.

Corvallis and Benton County have attempted for years to organize a response to unhoused populations. A yearslong, city-county effort yielded 12 recommendations in 2021, including a multi-organizational resource center, No. 7 on the list of HOPE, the Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board.

The Drop-in Center was based out of Corvallis’ First Christian Church for a decade until a lease expired mid-2018. The nonprofit planned to move in with Stone Soup Corvallis and a men’s cold weather shelter to a building on Southwest Second Street in downtown.

But business and property owners pushed back against the pioneering version of a navigation center, and the Drop-in Center moved instead to its location at 530 SW Fourth St., where it’s been for about four years.

Hobgood emphasized that numerous partnerships are behind the Drop-in Center’s success, and there’s a network of potential participants for the proposed navigation center, though it’s not yet determined which might be included or operate on-site.

Related stories: