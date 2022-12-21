Corvallis drops idea of rolling homeless camp sweep moratoria

The Corvallis City Council has officially ended talks about a proposed rolling moratorium on sweeping homeless camps in Corvallis parks.

The moratorium proposal was felled by a 6-3 council vote to cease efforts, opposed by councilors Gabe Shepherd and Charlyn Ellis as well as Council President Hyatt Lytle at their meeting Monday, Dec. 19.

The idea behind the rolling moratorium would be to publicize a sweep-free period at rotating locations. That way, the sweeps that do occur wouldn't be random and people would know they have a safe place to relocate.

Councilors didn’t say much before voting. Having previously debated the sweep moratorium at length, the vote was more of a formality to close the door on the concept.

“Do you want to continue work or not?” City Attorney Jim Brewer asked councilors. “Our takeaway from the work session was ‘not,’ but I’d rather have formal direction than have people making assumptions.”

That work session was earlier in the month, Dec. 8. The conversation and questions at the time leaned toward no longer pursuing the rolling moratorium concept, originally suggested by social service providers during a joint city-county meeting in September.

Shepherd moved for the vote, sensing the direction the council was headed, but emphasized that he was against dropping the moratoria from discussion.

City Hall staff believe it’s too much of a legal risk to allow camping in public parks.

A letter proposing the moratoria was sent to city and county officials in September and was endorsed by social service providers, faith leaders and the local NAACP branch, who acknowledged the community impact from homeless camping: trash, damaged parks, feeling unsafe, and financial burdens.

The city also bears the burdens of a growing homeless population, budget hits, increased workloads, safety and health issues, and probably a hit to the city’s economy and tourism, the letter said, along with concerns about environmental violations that could result in serious fines from the state as campers pollute local waterways.

Meanwhile, the human cost of living outdoors was highlighted during public comments at the Monday council meeting. Rev. Jennifer Butler, senior minister of First Congregational United Church of Christ, said poverty shouldn’t be a death sentence, but those who experience homelessness die nearly 30 years earlier than the average American.

“This week on Wednesday, the longest night of the year, communities around the country will remember those who died while living without a home,” she said. “Every year, 13,000 people die in our country while houseless.”

In Corvallis, the unhoused die in part because of exposure to the elements, lack of safety and stability, and lack of access to support and shelter, she said. Butler closed her remarks by reading the names of more than 50 homeless people who died in the area this year.

“Your decision that certain financial risks are worth paying attention to underscores another decision that certain lives are not worth saving,” Butler said.

