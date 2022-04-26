Plaque to be placed at Reuben Shipley's grave near Philomath

The Winema Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will place a bronze plaque in honor of Reuben Shipley at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Mount Union Cemetery.

Shipley was a slave who guided a Missouri family across the Oregon Trail in 1853. In exchange, he was given his freedom by his then-owner. Shipley settled near Corvallis and went on to amass the largest farm holding in the Willamette Valley by a Black man at the time of the Civil War.

Respected by his neighbors and honored at his passing in 1872, he left behind a gift to his fellow pioneers. In May 1861, he deeded the original 2 acres of what is now Mount Union Cemetery, on the condition that Blacks could be buried there alongside white pioneers, an unusual arrangement at a time when most cemeteries were segregated.

Shipley’s story is little known, prompting the Daughters of the American Revolution to place the plaque adjacent to his grave. Members of at least three wagon trains are buried at the cemetery, most of them neighbors of Shipley’s.

The cemetery is just outside the eastern border of Philomath at 2987 Mount Union Ave. The cemetery board has long celebrated Shipley’s gift of the cemetery, and agreed to the placing of the plaque.

