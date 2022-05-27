Philomath honoring its fallen Memorial Day, here's the roll call

“The nation which forgets its defender will be itself forgotten.” ~President Calvin Coolidge, 1920

Eight Philomath men who died in service of the nation will be honored during a block party and concert on downtown's 13th Street on Memorial Day.

Paying respect to those who fell in military service is heartfelt for former Philomath Mayor Eric Niemann, a West Point military academy graduate and former U.S. Army first lieutenant who researched the men, documenting their journeys to the battlefield and their deaths for the past six or seven years.

“I think the reverence and importance of Memorial Day was embedded in me from my service in the military,” he said. “A lot of people have fought and died for the freedom that we enjoy on Memorial Day weekend.

"I think it’s extremely important that we take a moment of pause to reflect and remember.”

During a Benton County Memorial Day event one year, Niemann found himself wondering how many of the fallen hailed from Philomath. He worked closely with the Benton County Historical Society and Museum to track down the answer.

“The more recent ones, like Cody Patterson, I lived here when he was killed and went to his funeral,” Niemann said. “I understood what he meant to our community — saw that first hand — and it made me wonder: who were these other guys?”

Patterson was an Army Ranger who was killed in Afghanistan in 2013. As he learned more about Philomath’s fallen servicemen, Niemann met with the mother of Eric Scott McKinley, a National Guardsman killed in 2004 in Iraq. Speaking with McKinley’s mother gave him some insight to her pain as what’s called a Gold Star Mother.

Then during Niemann’s 2019-2020 term as mayor, Shane Fritz, sister of Paul “Jeff” Cochran, an Army paratrooper killed in Vietnam in 1968, donated the site of their former home to the city to become a veteran memorial park on their departed mother's wishes.

Learning about Cochran was harder for Niemann because of the time passed, but he forged ahead.

“As a parent, I thought, 'If you do for one, you’ve got to do for all,'” he said. “So, that set me on the path of trying to research each and every story of all eight.”

At 1:45 p.m., Philomath Mayor Chas Jones will recognize the fallen with a reading of their names and histories. The band Rose’s Pawn Shop will perform from 2 to 5 p.m., and family-friendly activities are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Here are excerpts from the stories of Philomath’s fallen, as provided by Niemann:

Homer Armstrong

Pvt. Homer Armstrong enlisted in the Oregon Army National Guard in March 1917 to fight in World War I, arriving in France on Christmas Eve that year. He served in the 32nd Infantry Red Arrow Division.

On July 31, 1918, Armstrong went “over the top” of a trench and was killed in action during a massive infantry assault in Cierges, France, which is northeast of Paris. The war ended just 100 days later. Armstrong’s remains were never recovered. His name is etched on the Tablets of the Missing in the chapel of the American Military Cemetery in Belleau, France.

Henry Quetschke

Fireman First Class Henry Quetschke was reportedly the first man in Benton County to enlist in the U.S. Navy on Dec. 8, 1941, the day after the attack on Pearl Harbor. He was assigned to the USS Vireo in April 1942.

Quetschke was lost at sea during punishing enemy aerial attacks at the Battle of Guadalcanal on Oct. 15, 1942.The War Department later determined he was killed in action, listing him as such on Oct. 16, 1943. His name appears on the Walls of the Missing at the American Military Cemetery in the city of Manilla, Philippines.

Albert Vandersee

Originally from Monroe, Cpl. Albert Vandersee attended Philomath High, where he was a three-sport varsity athlete. He enlisted in the Army and became a 101st Airborne Division paratrooper. He jumped into combat in Holland in Operation Market Garden.

Vandersee was killed on Christmas Day, 1944, in the Battle of the Bulge during gallant fighting in defense of Bastogne, Belgium. He’s buried in the American Military cemetery in Luxembourg, the same cemetery where Gen. George Patton was laid to rest. A memorial marker bearing his name sits in the Monroe Cemetery next to the gravesite of May Vandersee, his Gold Star Mother.

Paul “Jeff” Cochran

Spc. Paul “Jeff” Cochran graduated Philomath High with the class of 1966. He attended U.S. Army Airborne School before deploying to South Vietnam, assigned to the 101st Airborne Division.

Cochran wrote to his grandmother from the war zone in March 1968 wondering if the flowers were blooming in Philomath. He was killed in action in an enemy ambush May 1, 1968.

Fifty years later, his Gold Star Mother gifted his teenage home to the city of Philomath to become a veteran memorial park in her fallen son's honor. Cochran was laid to rest at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland.

David Styles

Spc. David Styles graduated from Philomath High in 1966 and was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1968, trained as a combat medic. He deployed to South Vietnam with the Americal Division.

His fellow soldiers remember him as a guy that used to tell jokes before sticking you with an IV. Styles was always trying to take care of his guys in the field, earning the title “Doc” for his skill and care in treating the wounded.

On March 29, 1969 he was killed in an enemy ambush alongside his platoon leader and radio operator. He was interned at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Corvallis.

Larry Gassner

Staff Sgt. Larry Gassner from Blodgett graduated Philomath High in 1967, one of four brothers. He liked picking wildflowers for his mother on his way home from school.

In June 1969, Gassner married his high school sweetheart Sandra Brockamp. He was drafted three months after the wedding. Before he deployed to South Vietnam with the U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Division, the couple had a son.

On May 31, 1970, Gassner was shot and killed by an enemy sniper. He’s buried in the Summit Cemetery and a memorial bench bearing his name sits at the Benton County Veterans Memorial in Corvallis.

Eric Scott McKinley

Spc. Eric Scott McKinley was a member of Philomath High’s class of 1998. He served with the Company B, 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment, Oregon Army National Guard.

McKinley was killed June 13, 2004, by a roadside bomb north of Baghdad, Iraq, that destroyed two vehicles and wounded four other Oregon soldiers. His six-year tour of duty was set to end April 1. But his stay was extended indefinitely because of continuing violence in Iraq.

McKinley is remembered with a Fallen Heroes Memorial sign on Highway 20 and the Corvallis Skate Park was renamed the Eric Scott McKinley Skate Park in his honor.

Cody Patterson

A 2007 Philomath High graduate, Spc. Cody Patterson was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment. He was on his second deployment to Afghanistan.

“Patterson was the poster child for the Ranger Regiment,” Lt. Col. Patrick Ellis said in an official statement. “He was courageous and dedicated and lost his life while fighting tenaciously against our nation’s enemies alongside his fellow Rangers.”

Patterson was moving to aid a fallen comrade when he was killed by an improvised explosive device on Oct. 6, 2013, in Kandahar, Afghanistan. He is remembered with a Fallen Heroes memorial sign on the way into Philomath. Peace Lutheran Church, where he attended, placed a memorial on its grounds in remembrance.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

