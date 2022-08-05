It's finally time to celebrate Albany's Riverside Community Hall's 100-year birthday

The 100-year "birthday" of Albany's Riverside Community Hall is ON, even though it's really 101 years old now.
A year ago, a celebration a century in the making was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers encourage current and former residents of the Riverside area and former students at the nearby school to show up from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, and participate and bring memorabilia.
The Riverside community, according to residents, is bordered by the Willamette River to the west, Highway 34 to the south, the Calapooia River/Oakville Road to the east and Bryant Drive to the north.
A catered lunch will be provided, with donations accepted, according to a Facebook post. The event also includes a 1:15 p.m. ribbon-cutting, historic displays, outside games and music.
BYOC — bring your own chair.