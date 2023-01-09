Cumberland Church one step closer to becoming a community center

One of Albany’s oldest buildings is one step closer to being restored, but the last steps could be a doozy.

When it functioned as a church, Cumberland Church, a 130-year-old Queen Anne-style building, was once the site of memories and Albany history. Over the years, though, the building was neglected and fell into disrepair.

Volunteers are certain it can be a beacon of community again, a place for special events and gatherings. That vision feels closer to reality after the recent completion of the roof.

On the corner of Santiam Road and Pine Street, Cumberland Church looks over Albany’s Willamette Neighborhood.

Sure, the paint is peeling, the steeple sits next to the building instead of on top, and the whole interior is unfinished. Even so, the building still has a lot of character; a personality, said Emma Eaton, president of the Cumberland Community Events Center.

“She’s a little old lady, and she’s wrinkled, but she is here for the long haul,” she said.

The way you can tell it’s a Queen Anne is by the ornate gables and sunburst accents, she said as she looked at the scales and accents with adoration. Her own house is a Queen Anne too.

Eaton loves old buildings, but not all of them strike her fancy.

“This place holds my attention and demands my respect,” Eaton said.

Its journey throughout the past three years saw the church gaining historical status and being physically moved, a feat that required a street closure.

Eaton is determined to see the reconstruction through to the end. She sometimes goes to bed thinking about it.

What haunts her isn’t just what the historic building once was, but what it could be.

On the inside, light filters in from squares of red, blue, green and purple stained glass. Pews crowd the space and old bricks that once formed chimneys line the floor.

Wooden beams are exposed in the ceiling and remnants of hand stenciled wallpaper that have survived more than a century still linger in some of the rooms.

Throughout the years the site has been a meeting ground for various religious groups, such as the Mennonites and Presbyterians. But Eaton feels like there are stories still yet to be told from other groups who have been in the building.

Volunteers hope that by the time they are finished, the building will be a place for weddings, festivities and cultural events — for old traditions and the start of new ones.

“It can be a place where people can learn and understand each other,” Cumberland Community Events Center Vice President Joel Orton.

There’s a lot of new families coming to Albany, Eaton said, and she foresees the former church as a place where diversity is celebrated, a site of cultural exchange.

Eaton also hopes to build ties with the surrounding community by partnering with educational programs to serve the neighborhood, which she believes is one of the most economically disadvantaged areas in the city.

She envisions within its hallowed walls a meeting ground for various nonprofits and a place for people to seek more information about community resources.

That small town feeling, she said, where people share stories and help each other in need has faded in a lot of places. Eaton hopes the community center will be open by Dec. 25, 2024.

But over three years in and an estimated $400,000 deep, there’s still a long way to go. The community has helped a lot with funding, Orton said.

He estimates another $200,000 is needed to complete the exterior. The bell still needs restoration, and the steeple needs to be fixed.

For Eaton and Orton, it’s a worthy cause.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

“You can’t just recreate the craftsmanship,” Eaton said.

And there’s something priceless about the history it has and roots it’s established, she added.

“Sometimes people don’t know they need something until the culmination is there,” she said.

Related stories: