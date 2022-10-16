Children’s Farm Home celebrates 100 years in Corvallis

The people who now run the Children’s Farm Home, the site to both success stories and scandals, are about to commemorate reaching the 100-year mark.

Once an orphanage, the iconic colonial structure on Highway 20 between Albany and Corvallis, is in the hands of nonprofit Trillium Family Services, which operates it as a residential psychiatric treatment facility for children. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2008.

An open house is scheduled from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the Old School building.

History

The Children’s Farm Home has gone through many iterations, starting with the orphanage in 1922, which operated through the mid-20th century.

When reflecting upon the history of the facility, Trillium Family Services CEO Kim Scott said he was struck by what was going on in the world in 1922. He thought of the Spanish flu, financial unrest and a changing world.

“During these times in the world, when we need them, most people want to make a difference, and that was true back then,” Scott said. “And that's how we got our start working with kids that had been orphaned. It was a working farm and orphanage but gave kids stability and a place to live.”

Over the years, the campus changed from an orphanage to a group home to a treatment center. The campus had to change with the times to best meet the needs of the community, said Amy McAdams, vice president of operations at the Children’s Farm Home.

“It transitioned into residential facilities where the kids could come here with a goal and leave and go back home and into the community,” she said.

Today, the facility takes in as many as 60 kids, ages 10 to 18 who are experiencing acute mental illnesses, at any given time. Services offered include day treatment, therapy, residential living and schooling and even state hospital level of care.

Scott said he’s proud of how the Corvallis campus has adapted throughout the years to the mental health needs of children, families and the community.

A key to changes and expansion have been partnerships with schools, hospital systems, health care providers and more.

“That idea of growing not just for growth's sake (is important). Growing because we want to be relevant to the needs of the communities that we serve,” Scott said. “I think there's something to be said around leading with this idea of collaboration and partnership.”

Community impact

Children’s Farm Home leaders say seeing clients come to the campus, receive treatment and go on to live a successful life is extremely rewarding.

Clinical Program Manager Tina Hendrickson said she remembers grocery shopping one day when a man approached. He had recognized her from his stay at the Children’s Farm Home.

Hendrickson has worked at the campus since 1984.

“The farm home is a bridge,” Hendrickson said. “It’s a connection. We have employees who have been clients or family members of clients who’ve come to work here.”

Scott said he’s seen firsthand the impact the Children’s Farm Home has had on the community, whether it be parents saying their family was saved by the facility or seeing clients go on to give back to the community.

“I've seen kids from the highest level of care — the state hospital level of programs — that have gone on to start not-for-profits or that work in foster care,” Scott said.

Past problems

Not every story surrounding the Children’s Farm Home ends happily. The campus has a history that includes controversy, crimes and more. And trouble with the law didn't ensnare only residents.

Former Children’s Farm Home Director William "Hank" Dufort was convicted in 1990 of 28 counts of sodomy, sexual abuse and contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor. He was sentenced to 48 years in prison.

The crimes occurred in the 1980s and involved six teenage boys at the facility.

Scott joined the team in 1990, on the heels of the major controversy.

“Leadership matters, and there was a time that that leadership wasn't effective,” Scott said.

He acknowledged the failings of the campus but said when he joined the team, they refocused on the mission.

“We are part of something bigger than ourselves. We're part of the community,” he said. “We're here to be child-centered and family-focused. I think with that kind of leadership and that kind of a vision, it really opened up the program.”

Other notable blemishes in the farm home’s history include a 15-year-old accused of attempting to murder another 15-year-old at the facility in 2014 and a resident suicide in 2016.

Investigation into the 15-year-old who died by suicide revealed a 21-year-old farm home employee had failed to check on the boy after 15 minutes in the shower, which is facility policy.

The incident led to the state's discovery farm home employees had failed to perform mandatory welfare checks on residents and falsified records to hide the lapse.

Scott said he believes the organization has worked hard since 1990, and everyone is continuing to learn and grow. He said the leadership team has embraced the idea of stewardship.

Looking forward

The centennial celebration will offer the opportunity for community members to reflect on the long history and impact of the Children’s Farm Home.

“It’s a chance for staff to be honored and celebrated and for an open house to have alumni and community members come together to reminisce,” Hendrickson said.

Being in a community for 100 years is no easy feat. Organization leaders said it shows the importance of the campus.

“It speaks to the fact that we’re still here and dedicated to serving kids and families in need,” McAdams said.

And the next 100 years? Scott said he wants to continue adapting to the needs of the community. He'll be stepping down as CEO in March. The succession plan has been in the works for a while now, and current Trillium Family Services President Jamie Vandergon will be taking over.

Meanwhile Scott will become the executive director of the Trillium Family Services Foundation.

Just as he’s seen the Children’s Farm Home evolve over time, he hopes to continue watching the organization grow and impact the future of mental health treatment.

“It's exciting that we've been here 100 years, but when I look at the possibility of partnerships, collaboration, and a shared vision around health and wellness, I'm really excited about what the next 100 years to look like,” Scott said.

