Albany fire engine restored to preserve town's history

A piece of Albany history is out for public viewing after being hidden away for 20 years.

The restoration of the 1925 Seagrave engine was an arduous process that took gallons of paint and even more patience.

Inside what was once the old museum at Fire Station 12, Larry Allen and Brian Vorderstrasse put the finishing touches on the fire engine.

The room smells of cleaning agents and gasoline. Paint brushes, rags, measuring tape, stencils and toolboxes with wrenches pool over the tables and onto the ground of their workstation.

The fire engine sits proudly, commanding space in the small museum-turned-workshop. For the past three years the two retired firefighters have worked to restore the engine to its glory.

“It’s important because it’s preserving history,” said Vorderstrasse, sporting orange gloves and a shirt splattered with grease.

He likes to work on old cars in his free time — one of his latest projects is a 1966 Mustang, he said. Meanwhile, Allen brings his experience in woodworking to the table. Or the rig.

The truck came to Albany from Massachusetts decades ago as a replacement for an emergency vehicle whose engine had blown up, Vorderstrasse said. That’s why it's Albany only Seagrave-manufactured engine, he said.

But the workhorse has been out of use for more than 50 years and stored away for 20.

When the pair started the restoration, the whole engine was covered in rust, Allen said, sharing a picture showing the engine orange with rust as proof. They had to sand it down before the engine got its fresh color.

Getting all the necessary parts was the most difficult part of the process, Vorderstrasse said. But equally challenging was nailing all the little details of the paint job. That’s what really took so long, he said.

In between the paint thinner and cotton balls, old black-and-white photographs depicting the engine in the 1930s are scattered the table.

“Those were the best pictures we got,” Allen said. One of them was an archival photo from the Democrat-Herald.

Without much to go off of, Vorderstrasse said some creative liberties were taken. Local artist Bob Johnson went through several drafts before the final design for the ornate gold leafing, Vorderstrasse said.

Originally, there were depictions of a cabin in the woods, but the restoration team felt it was important to add signifiers that made the engine feel like Albany.

One of the images depicts the waterfront bridge with a steamboat on the water and a train chugging over the bridge. On the other side is the historic Monteith House.

In the last year the two figure they put 1,500 hours into the project, Allen said.

He poured a large container of gasoline into the vehicle before starting the vehicle. The sound, resonating in the small room, almost made it feel like the room was shaking.

The 1925 engine has leather seating for two and an open front with no windshield and a large bell fastened to the top. It's a stark contrast from fire trucks today, with all the technology and space, Allen said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

“It feels good to have it done,” he said. But for Allen, it’s on to the next project: a 1944 fire engine. The war-era vehicle is collecting dust in storage, but he soon hopes that it too, will be on display.

The 1925 Seagrave engine now can be found in downtown Albany at 110 SE Sixth Ave.

Related stories: