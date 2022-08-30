Highway 20 east of Sweet Home to close in September

A portion of Highway 20 east of Sweet Home will be closed for two weeks in September for landslide repairs.

From Sept. 9 to Sept. 22, the Oregon Department of Transportation will close Highway 20 between milepost 55 and 56 while crews repair slide areas west of Sheep Creek. There will be no through traffic.

Campgrounds along the highway will remain open and accessible.

According to the project page on the ODOT website, crews will install a retaining wall on the highway to slow the movement of the landslide. This will involve a minor roadway realignment slightly toward the uphill side.

The project will also include reconstructing 1,000 feet of roadway in order to establish the new alignment and grade. The total cost of the project is $4.96 million, according to ODOT.

Travelers should expect delays due to the lane closures as well as construction noise and flaggers directing traffic.

Detour routes will be available. For up to date information on road closures and traffic, go to www.tripcheck.com.