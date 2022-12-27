High winds, heavy rain and power outages in the mid-Willamette Valley

Residents in the mid-Willamette Valley woke up Tuesday morning, Dec. 27 to the sounds of a heavy downpour, no electricity and downed wires and trees on their morning commute.

Power outages

According to a Pacific Power outage map at around 8 a.m., customers reported power outages in the Philomath, Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon, Sweet Home and surrounding areas.

The most outages were reported in the Albany area, with more than 4,000 customers without power. According to Pacific Power, customers could expect their power to be restored by 2 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. Crews were investigating the outage.

Pacific Power spokesperson Tom Gauntt said crews were actively working on restoring power, but as more limbs and trees fall, more customers are losing power.

A Lebanon Fire District news release said crews responded to the Lebanon Community Hospital early Tuesday morning for reports of a structure fire in the boiler room.

Crews searched the building with thermal imaging cameras and found no smoke or fire. However, the building did lose power temporarily prior to the reports of smoke.

High winds

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for areas including the mid-Willamette Valley.

The warning, issued shortly before 8 a.m., is in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

According to NWS, 30 to 40 mph south winds are expected with gusts of 55 to 65 miles per hour. The strongest wind is expected from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines,” the warning said. “Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”

Community members should avoid being outside in forested areas around trees and branches. Residents should remain on the lower level of their homes and away from windows during a windstorm.

In an agency Facebook post, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said it had received multiple calls about traffic hazards due to fallen trees and other debris from the high wind.

Possible flooding

Heavy precipitation may also cause problems Tuesday.

The NWS also issued a hydrologic outlook report indicating potential urban and creek flooding due to heavy rainfall.

The Marys River in Philomath was near its flood stage as of 6 a.m., according to the NWS. The river was at around 17 feet. Its flood stage is 20 feet.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., the Benton County Sheriff's Office announced that 53rd Street was closed under the trestle bridge due to high water.