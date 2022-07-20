Here's how Oregon State research could cut older pedestrian deaths

Researchers from Oregon and Portland state universities have identified ways to improve pedestrian safety at crosswalks, particularly for pedestrians 65 and older.

The researchers looked at four years of Oregon crash data and found that older pedestrians were over-represented in traffic accidents, especially involving left-turn traffic signals.

“As a group, older pedestrians are more frail, walk more slowly and are at increased risk of falling while walking,” David Hurwitz, a transportation engineering researcher at OSU, said in a press release. “And some of those people may also have an inhibited ability to make safe road-crossing decisions due to vision or hearing impairments and cognitive decline.”

In 2020, there were 709 pedestrian deaths nationwide in the 65-74 age range, accounting for 20% of total road-user deaths in that age bracket. Similarly, in Oregon, about 20% of traffic fatalities involved drivers 65 and older.

The fatality rate triggered a rule requiring Oregon to include strategies to address the issue in its State Strategic Highway Safety Plan update.

Oregon Department of Transportation "was looking to make systemic and systematic changes to address this issue,” Hurwitz said in an interview with Mid-Valley Media. “The intention was looking at what the agency can do to identify what these specific problems might be, how they’re distributed across time and space and what levers we can pull within the agency’s purview to solve them.”

Hurwitz added that Oregon is not atypical in older drivers being over-represented in this issue; it’s a nationwide problem.

Researchers came up with three recommendations that could help decrease these fatalities:

Improve visibility and illumination

Increase the use of left-turn traffic signals

Shorten crossing distances

About one in five crashes the researchers looked at occurred in dark places with limited street lighting. Hurwitz said better lighting at intersections, including rapid flashing beacons and LED warning signs, would “likely help a lot.”

Additionally, converting “permissive” left turns into “protected” left turns would help to clarify when it is safe for a driver to turn. In a permissive left turn, Hurwitz said, drivers are so concerned looking for a gap in traffic they often fail to look out for pedestrians.

Some cities, including Portland, use slow turn wedges and hardened center lines, which force left-turning vehicles to slow down and watch where they are going.

Hurwitz said the results were communicated to 20 key leaders in several areas of transportation safety to aid in their decision-making process around this issue.

“From the perspective of universal design, a benefit is that treatments aimed at making older pedestrians safer enhance the safety of all pedestrians,” Hurwitz said in the press release. “Our main objective was identifying low-cost treatments that could be widely implemented, but looking at ways to address speeding may also help improve older pedestrian safety and should be a focus of future work.”