Numerous agencies and institutions in the mid-Willamette Valley are opening late because of snowy conditions.

Schools

Albany Christian School: Two hours late; no preschool. Child Care begins at 11 a.m. No morning or afternoon kindergarten. No cafeteria hot lunch service.

Alsea School District: Closed

Corvallis School District: Canceled

Greater Albany School District: Two hours late

Monroe School District: Canceled

Oregon State University - Corvallis: Campus operations will be delayed and open at 10 a.m.

Philomath School District: Closed

Santiam Canyon School District: Closed

Sweet Home School District: Two hours late

Roads

ODOT: Valley, North Coast: Downed trees have closed multiple roads in the Coast Range. Including: U.S. 20, milepost 10 to 20, and OR 34 Alsea Highway milepost 5 and 28. Expect ice, snow, and downed trees in many areas.

Government

State buildings - Portland/Salem, Ore.: State offices in Portland-metro are closed. Salem-metro open regular hours. This notice does NOT cover courts or legislative offices.

Other offices

Willamette Valley Cancer Institute and Research Center: Albany location is closed, Corvallis-opens at 10 a.m.

OSU Beaver Store: Opens one hour late.

This list will be updated as new alerts come in.

