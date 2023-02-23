Numerous agencies and institutions in the mid-Willamette Valley are opening late because of snowy conditions.
Schools
Albany Christian School: Two hours late; no preschool. Child Care begins at 11 a.m. No morning or afternoon kindergarten. No cafeteria hot lunch service.
Alsea School District: Closed
Corvallis School District: Canceled
Greater Albany School District: Two hours late
Monroe School District: Canceled
Oregon State University - Corvallis: Campus operations will be delayed and open at 10 a.m.
Philomath School District: Closed
Santiam Canyon School District: Closed
Sweet Home School District: Two hours late
Roads
ODOT: Valley, North Coast: Downed trees have closed multiple roads in the Coast Range. Including: U.S. 20, milepost 10 to 20, and OR 34 Alsea Highway milepost 5 and 28. Expect ice, snow, and downed trees in many areas.
Government
State buildings - Portland/Salem, Ore.: State offices in Portland-metro are closed. Salem-metro open regular hours. This notice does NOT cover courts or legislative offices.
Other offices
Willamette Valley Cancer Institute and Research Center: Albany location is closed, Corvallis-opens at 10 a.m.
OSU Beaver Store: Opens one hour late.
This list will be updated as new alerts come in.
