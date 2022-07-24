Heat advisory issued for mid-Willamette Valley

Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon residents should get ready for a heat wave.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory on Sunday for the mid-Willamette Valley and other regions of Oregon from noon on Monday to 9 p.m. Thursday, warning that excessive temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

On Sunday night, Corvallis and Albany were forecast by the agency to hit 98 degrees on Monday, 101 degrees on Tuesday, 96 degrees on Wednesday and 95 degrees on Thursday. The overnight low predicted for each night through the advisory was 59 degrees.

High temperatures for the mid-valley floor were expected to stay above 90 degrees through Saturday.

The heat advisory includes all of Linn and Benton counties.

For Sweet Home and other areas in the Cascade foothills, temperatures were forecast to hit at least the mid-90s through Friday, peaking at 100 degrees on Tuesday.

For Alsea and surrounding areas in the central Coast Range, temperatures were expected to climb to 97 degrees on Monday before gradually dropping throughout the week with a high of 88 degrees on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

The National Weather Service heat advisory urged residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned areas when possible, stay out of the sun and check in on relatives and neighbors. The agency also cautioned against leaving children and pets in vehicles. Those working outside should take extra precautions.

In advance of the heat wave, Pacific Power released a list of tips for residents looking to stay cool and save on power bills.

Among the utility’s recommendations are: keeping curtains and blinds closed during the day; opening windows during cooler evening hours; operating the clothes dryer and dishwasher at night.