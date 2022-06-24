 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heat advisory issued for mid-Willamette Valley, much of PNW

  • Updated
  • 0
Mid-Valley Heat Wave file

Mid-valley residents cool off during triple-digit weather in the fountain at Riverfront Commemorative Park in Corvallis on June 28, 2021. Another heat wave is set to hit Linn and Benton counties and much of Oregon this weekend. 

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

Oregonians headed out to rivers this weekend risk potential heat exhaustion and sudden death in cold waters with temperatures in the mid-90s, according to a National Weather Service advisory.

The service put much of coastal and western Oregon and Washington, and the Klamath Basin in Central Oregon and Northern California, under a heat advisory with temperatures as high as 95 expected over the weekend, peaking on Sunday.

Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses, the advisory states. But people seeking refuge in cold river waters could die of cold water shock.

Rivers are running fast and as cold as 50 degrees, according to the advisory, which can cause sudden constriction of blood vessels, spiked blood pressure and kill within minutes.

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

