Heartland Humane takes in 53 dogs from Monroe hoarding situation

Walking down the row of kennels at Heartland Humane Shelter and Care, visitors may notice a theme: There seems to be quite a few dogs that look like they're the same breed.

That’s because the shelter recently took in 53 Havanese dogs from a hoarding situation in Monroe.

The pups range in age from a couple weeks to 8 years old. They arrived with a variety of health problems, with some needing surgery, others having parasites and most having skin issues.

“It’s putting a massive strain on our resources and staff,” Development Director Emily James said. “Beyond the hoarding situation, we’ve seen an unprecedented amount of dogs coming through the shelter.”

Heartland closed its doors to the public Wednesday, Nov. 16 so that staff could focus all their attention on the Havanese.

A full shelter

It may not be 101 Dalmatians but taking in more than 50 dogs is no easy feat. Heartland has 24 dog kennels and will double or triple up with small dogs, but that still isn’t a huge amount of space.

This isn’t the worst hoarding situation the shelter has seen, but it’s definitely a large number of animals. James said they were fortunate enough to stagger the intakes, so they didn’t handle all 53 at once.

“We’re really lucky the person involved is being cooperative and letting us take custody right away,” James said. “Usually there are legal cases involved, but now we’re able to get the dogs what they need done right away.”

Benton County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Chris Duffitt said the agency is not investigating the case as a criminal report at this time. He said the owner “got outside of her means for taking care of the dogs.”

However, the owner is still able to effectively care for around eight dogs, Duffitt said, and the agency is working on getting those dogs spayed and neutered.

Animal Control Deputy Erica O’Neill made multiple trips to the Monroe property, collecting around 10 dogs at a time, according to Duffitt, before taking them to the shelter for treatment and rehoming.

“We wouldn’t be able to do this without our partnership with Heartland,” Duffitt said.

Finding homes

Around 30 of the Havanese are already in foster care, according to James. The rest still are retrieving treatment, and staff members are preparing them for adoption.

James said the shelter typically sees a hoarding situation every few years, but they often involve cats.

Donations to go toward the medical treatment of the dogs as well as foster care and adoptions are the main ways to help the Havanese right now.

The shelter is looking to find homes for all of the dogs, but James said potential adopters will need to be patient and understand the dogs may need further care. Those on the fence of adopting should consider fostering.

“This is a great opportunity to adopt a cute little dog,” James said.

Fewer adoptions, more intakes

Part of the reason taking in the Havanese has been difficult for the shelter is because the agency is seeing more and more dog intakes.

“In particular in this area, we’re seeing a lot of 1½-year-old dogs being surrendered,” James said. “This means they were bought or adopted as puppies during the pandemic.”

Daily life for many has changed a lot since the pandemic's start, James said, and people looking for companionship in 2020 may not have been ready to handle caring for a dog.

But with the influx, James said, “interest in adopting dogs has waned.”

Before adopting a pet, James said potential owners need to make sure they are able to afford the animal’s care and understand all the responsibilities that pet ownership entails.

The hoarding situation highlights that Heartland does more than just adoptions, James added.

“Animal shelters do more than take animals and find them homes,” James said. “There’s way more animals in our care than you see.”