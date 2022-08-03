Headed for 10K: More people calling Sweet Home 'home'

Sweet Home’s population is growing and speculated to reach 10,000 people, as residents search for affordability and a small town atmosphere.

Bordering the Willamette National Forest and Foster Lake, Sweet Home’s basin-like valley has a history tied to logging. But with the closure of the saw mills, and jobs lost, a lot of residents left in the 1980s, according to records provided by the Sweet Home genealogical society.

Since then, people are coming back to Sweet Home, and forecasters predict it will reach 10,000 people sometime in 2025.

Ninety-one-year-old Carla Healy remembers what Sweet Home was like when she was a teenager in the 1940s. She and her friends would bike and walk everywhere they went, read together at the library and sat up on high stools drinking milkshakes at the local drug store.

“I always just loved it here,” she said with a smile as she ran her hands across old black in white photographs of her town. Nestled between the shelves of the Sweet Home Genealogical Society’s books and records, she sits down in a room named after her — a nod to her work as a librarian.

But a lot has changed since she first arrived at 15 years old: more cars, more houses and more people, she said. But Healy doesn’t mind.

“I think it’s a good thing, people are friendly here,” she said. She believes having a place where “people know each other” has drawn people to Sweet Home.

That small town atmosphere is only part of the reason, according to Community and Economic Development Director Blair Larsen.

Most Oregon cities are growing, he said, but what makes Sweet Home particularly attractive is its affordable housing and nearby amenities, like Foster Lake and the Willamette National Forest.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

During the pandemic, many people transitioned to remote work, and there was a desire to live in more rural areas, Larsen said.

Forecasters at Portland State Population Research Center predict Sweet Home will reach 10,000 residents by 2025. Predictions are formed by looking at birth and death rates as well as migration at the county level and survey responses to determine housing, according to Ethan Sharygin, director of the Population Research Center.

When it comes to the significance of reaching 10,000 people, Sharygin said, you have to think about the infrastructure and development to support a growing population.

“Population growth can change how a city was planned, compared to the last 20-30 years,” Cindy Chen, a population forecast manager at Portland State, said.

Despite what academicians prognosticate, Larsen believes Sweet Home already has reached the five digits.

In 2020, the census reported 9,828 people in Sweet Home, and since then, there’s been a lot of development, he said. Apartment complexes and subdivisions for single family housing have been approved, and some are already housing tenants.

“There’s no slowdown on building permits,” he said.

Twisting the cinematic theme of "Field of Dreams," Sweet Home is proof that if people come, developers will build the amenities, Larsen said. Plans are underway for more health care services, including, memory care, assisted living facilities, clinics and a Samaritan care facility.

And when it comes to basic needs, like water, Larsen isn’t worried. It’s just a matter of connecting new development to existing development, he added.

Once that water is consumed, however, is another matter. There is some concern about wastewater overflowing during storm events, Larsen acknowledged. He hopes to finish the water equalization project in the next couple years to accommodate for the city’s next 20 years of growth.

There are also plans to make Sweet Home a more walkable city, Larsen said. He hopes to increase bike and pedestrian access.

For Angela Thoma, president of the Sweet Home Genealogical Society, it will need more infrastructure to draw people to Sweet Home.

“The best thing that can happen to Sweet Home is to have the businesses filled,” Thoma said.

Buildings need to be open to renters to support the town’s economy, she said, adding she's optimistic this will happen.

“I am very positive about meeting the needs and demands,” Larsen said.

Larsen believes Sweet Home has the infrastructure to support its growing population, and that there is a desire for growth.

And for Carla Healy, she’s happy to welcome newcomers to the town she has called home for over 75 years.

Related stories: