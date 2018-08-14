It’s a mid-valley rite of passage. A seasonal marker. Like the trees shedding their leaves, the agricultural haze and smoke obscuring the summer skies. Like the Beaver baseball team opening 15-0.
It’s hay.
Once the waist-high grass seed stalks are flattened, achieve the desired metric of dryness and the seeds are extracted, the detritus is baled up and hits the road for far-flung places where herbivores will consume it and cowboys and cowgirls will sit on the bales at rodeos.
And the hay storms begin. Slivers of hay slither off of the bales and dance in the median on Highway 34. Hay follicles crash, helplessly, on your windshield. Hay drifts pile up on the shoulders of Highway 34 and Interstate 5, the pieces clinging together, mysteriously, like birds on a wire or penguins on an ice floe. Or maybe it’s an alternate Wizard of Oz universe and on the other side of the median is an extended family of Scarecrows bemoaning their loss of straw.
Is all this hay flying around the grass seed capital of the world legal, we asked? Specifically we asked David House, public affairs specialist with the Oregon Department of Transportation and guru on all things involving the rules of the road.
The short answer? Yes and no.
“With hay trucks, it’s understood that small amounts will blow off,” House said, adding that “it’s a judgment call by law enforcement about what size chunks pose a safety hazard. The federal and state motor carrier agencies do not consider the hay itself to be any sort of issue because it’s not an environmental hazard and is, of course, totally biodegradable.”
House also said it’s OK with ODOT that hay is transported on open trucks. As long as the trucks keep their load secure, House said, enclosed walls are not required.
House added that if a truck is on private property, load security is up to the operator and the property owner. But once on public roads, law enforcement can “choose to stop, warn and/or cite an operator if the load is not secured well enough to prevent unsafe loss.”
