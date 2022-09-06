Happy (literal) campers boosting Linn County’s economy

Dudley Banta, volunteer camp host at Waterloo County Park, scanned a reservation board at the Linn County facility on a recent Thursday afternoon. Out of 120 camp sites, only two were available.

“Pretty typical. Ever since the rain stopped, we’ve been full every weekend,” Banta said. “Last summer, we had 13 straight weekends at capacity.”

The scenario at Waterloo is typical for other Linn County parks lately, and the area’s natural beauty is paying off for the local economy.

People have sought out outdoor recreation such as camping due to the pandemic, and Linn County Parks & Recreation is on track this summer to match its record-breaking income of nearly $3 million from 2021 — which was up roughly $800,000 from 2020, Parks Director Brian Carroll said.

The monetary ripples from campgrounds are far greater than that figure, state tourism data shows.

Linn County campgrounds — including private facilities and RV parks — accounted for roughly $8.1 million in visitor spending in 2021, according to Travel Oregon.

Return visits

COVID-19 caused a surge in camping, Carroll said, and that exposed more people to Linn County.

Due to pandemic restrictions, the outdoors were one of the few entertainment options available.

“We saw a lot of people looking to get outside, and particularly when COVID first hit, we were one of the agencies that were able to get things open quicker than other places,” Carroll said.

Now that most of those restrictions have lifted, residents can go to movies, concerts and more. But Linn County parks remain in demand.

“Once people find us, they have a tendency to come back,” Carroll said. That's because of the quality of the product — in other words, the combination of scenery and amenities, as well as the quality staff, he said.

Amber Adams of Coos Bay has family in the mid-Willamette Valley, and she recently visited Waterloo County Park for the first time for a weeklong camping trip.

Because the park abuts the South Santiam River, Adams and her daughter were spending plenty of time in the water.

“It’s just a beautiful area. It’s a wonderful place to come visit,” she said. “We’re going to be up here next year as well.”

Carol Young, 83, of Coolidge, Arizona, also has family in the area, and she was at Waterloo Park for the third consecutive year to attend an annual reunion that fills roughly 10 campsites with RVs and trailers.

Family members take day trips for golfing and other activities, Young said.

Why Waterloo? “It’s easy to get to and easy to get reservations,” Young said. “It’s on the river, we like the water, and it’s just a nice area.”

Will the surge stay?

Carroll said Linn County parks experienced a similar camping surge about a decade ago. Reservoir levels at some spots near the Willamette Valley were extremely low, but Foster and Green Peter reservoirs had plenty of water. Local campgrounds saw a big bump in visitors that summer, and that became the norm.

“Even if we may see the numbers fall off a little bit now, I don’t think they are going to fall back to pre-pandemic levels,” Carroll said.

The impacts of all those extra campers during the last two years have taxed parks employees, however, and the agency, like many other workplaces during the pandemic, has been shorthanded and understaffed and is constantly seeking new hires.

Linn County parks has been down about 30% for its seasonal staffing during the pandemic, Carroll said. Turnover means that employees are constantly being trained.

“We’ve been scrambling to keep everything open and clean,” he added.

There were other changes, as well. An information booth at Sunnyside County Park on Foster Reservoir isn’t in operation this summer due to lack of workers. More campsites also have been put into reservation systems, as that takes less labor to operate than the first-come, first-served sites.

“Staff is stretched thinner,” Carroll said. “The people who are here are working their tails off.”

The extra revenue from campgrounds has helped from a financial standpoint, of course, Carroll said, and the parks department was able to take care of maintenance issues. The extra money can go to expansion efforts, as the agency has to match grants for large projects, and it also helped offset costs from inflation.

Inflation resulted in a slight increase in costs for visitors at Linn County campgrounds. Fees vary, but at Sunnyside Park and Riverbend County Park further east of Sweet Home, charges increased for sites with power and water, from $33 to $35 this year, Carroll said. Most campers make reservations well in advance, so they’ll see the rate hike while planning for visits in 2023, he added.

Expanding parks offerings

Linn County Parks & Recreation is working to expand its offerings, and this year, the agency acquired Cascadia State Park and its 25-site campground from the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department. Linn County had managed the site for about three years. An official transfer ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Overall, the county now operates about 35 parks and other sites, including two marinas, and several boat ramps that are small and simply provide an opportunity to get on the water.

The parks department has roughly 650 camping sites, and most of those are at five major regional parks: Waterloo outside Lebanon, Riverbend, Whitcomb Creek County Park on Green Peter Reservoir, Clear Lake Resort at the east end of the county in the Cascade Mountains, and Sunnyside, which celebrated its 50th birthday this year.

Carroll said 75% of campsites occupied have some form of RV or trailer.

After the summer, the department is scheduled to add six more yurts combined at Sunnyside that and Whitcomb Creek. Yurts and cabins in the system, which provide plenty of comfort without the need to own an RV, are always full, Carroll said. “We can’t build those fast enough,” he said.

The yurts at Whitcomb Creek will allow for primitive boat access camping, which is another trend.

Linn County parks also is looking at adding boat-in camping on the south side of Green Peter and have approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, but that’s still a few years away and could be impacted by restrictions on water levels, Carroll said.

Timber companies were worried about illegal camping on their land and the associated fire dangers. So Linn County hopes that official sites will pose a solution.

“We’re very excited about it. It will provide people the opportunity for a pretty unique experience,” Carroll said.

The county also spruced up the Rocky Top Bridge Group Site at Green Peter. That location is open and can serve up to 10 RVs, with picnic tables and a vault toilet, and more improvements are on the way.

Another area the Linn County is looking at expanding camping opportunities is 130 acres it owns off of Seven Mile Lane, near where Highway 34 crosses Interstate 5.

Carroll said the county receives plenty of feedback that it needs to provide more camping. “We do look at what options are there for us, but they are starting to get more limited,” he said.

“What most people are going to see from us is further development of amenities within our existing county system,” Carroll added.

Economic impact

When there are significant changes at county parks, Carroll said officials try to talk with nearby communities. After all, if more people are coming to parks facilities, that means more people are going to be passing through towns and using the services there.

“I do think we have a positive economic impact to those communities. That is something we have thought a lot about. How can we play our role in being a positive economic force in Linn County?” Carroll said.

For Linn County, campgrounds, including private facilities and RV parks, accounted for roughly 5.2% of visitor spending by accommodation, according to state tourism statistics. That’s a relatively small piece of Linn County’s $158 million in travel impacts.

Still, Linn County had a greater percentage of camping spending than the state (4.8%) and far more than neighboring Benton County (1.9%), which doesn’t have as many campgrounds.

“We recognize camping isn’t the largest generator of economic impact for tourism in Albany, but it does contribute new dollars into our community," said Rebecca Bond, executive director of the Albany Visitors Association. "And it is a significant contributor to our rural partners throughout the county."

Rebecca Grizzle, executive director of the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce, said that her office regularly sees campers staying at Waterloo and other parks who want information on Lebanon.

“There’s a substantial impact, and we also have Lebanon people who are looking for Linn County parks, so we have a lot of information to get them out to Riverbend and other areas,” she added.

The Albany Visitors Association has partnered with Linn County Parks & Recreation, as well as the local KOA campground, for advertising and promotional campaigns, touting the area's camping and hiking opportunities.

“The more we have to offer people, the more choices they have and the potential to extend their stay,” Bond said.

Linn County’s top categories for visitor spending by accommodation in 2021 were hotels, motels and short-term rentals ($59 million), stays in private homes with family or friends ($49.1 million), day travel ($39.8 million), campgrounds, and vacation homes ($1.6 million).

Benton County had $149 million in visitor spending last year, and campgrounds represented $2.9 million of that. The top sectors in visitor spending for Benton County were in a slightly different order than Linn County.

Lodging such as hotels, motels and short-term vacation rentals ($72.9 million) were the top mark, but day trips ($36.9 million) came in second. Next were private homes ($35.2 million), campgrounds, and vacation homes ($665,000).

Across the Beaver State, camping represented approximately $469 million in visitor spending by accommodation in 2021, Travel Oregon data shows. The top categories were hotel and motels ($5.18 billion), private homes ($2.1 billion), day trips ($1.9 billion), campgrounds, and vacation homes ($186 million).

‘Our happy place’

Regardless of the popularity of hotels, motels, VRBOs and Airbnbs, for many people in Oregon, camping is the ideal way for a family to get together on vacation.

“You just spend time with each other,” Betsy Ullrich of Beaverton said.

“You can unplug. There’s no Wi-Fi,” added son Alex Ullrich.

The Ullrich family was camping at Waterloo with friends from church, including Tosha Lee of Beaverton, who said staying at Waterloo County Park is an annual summer tradition.

“It’s clean and beautiful, and we love to float the river, and that’s clean and beautiful,” Lee said.

She’s been roughing it at the spot for 20 years in large part because her parents grew up in Lebanon.

“My dad loved this place so much. This is definitely our happy place,” Lee said.

She added that when she and her husband die, they want their ashes spread in the South Santiam River at Waterloo Park.

