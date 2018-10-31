Halloween for trick-or-treaters was Wednesday. Halloween for the Corvallis Police Department occurred last weekend.
From Thursday night through early Sunday morning — that’s when the department had to deal with the parties that take place on what officers term a “high impact weekend.”
“It definitely wasn’t too bad,” summed up Corvallis Police Lt. Dan Duncan about the weekend. “Friday night was busy, and there were a lot of people in town Saturday night. The rain Saturday night also helped.”
A total of 0.66 inches of rain fell between 8 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the Hyslop Farm weather station between Corvallis and Albany. Residents reported a heavy downpour at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.
“The rain helps keep the noise down,” Duncan said. “If you are having a house party, some of the people might shift outside and the doors are open. When it rains the people go inside and it dampens the noise.”
But there was still quite a bit of noise, particularly on Friday and Saturday nights. A Gazette-Times review of CPD service calls shows 32 livability incidents between 6 p.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Sunday. Here is a look at what the data show:
• There were 19 livability calls Saturday night compared to just seven on Friday night.
• Leading the way were 17 loud noise and party complaints, with 12 of them occurring between 9:10 p.m. and 12:28 a.m. on Saturday night. And despite the 10:30 p.m. downpour the CPD received four noise complaints in the 45 minutes that followed. There also was a noise complaint on Northwest Grant at 1:14 p.m. Friday.
• There were three alcohol related incidents, including one which required hospitalization of an individual.
• There were three fireworks complaints, one on Northwest Kings Boulevard at 6:16 p.m. Thursday, with the other two, one on Northwest Dixon Street, and one at 11th Street and Harrison Boulevard, both occurring after 2 a.m. Sunday.
• The remainder of the incidents were a miscellaneous mix of harassment, disturbance and suspicious activities.
• The bulk of the calls came from the neighborhoods east and north of the Oregon State University campus. The Beavers' football team played Saturday, but the game was at Colorado and concluded by 4 p.m.