The mid-valley received a visit from a pair of Oregon Air National Guard jets on Thursday afternoon.
Two F-15C jets passed over Corvallis at about 1:25 p.m. on their way inland from the coast during a routine training mission, said Steven Conklin, public affairs specialist with the guard’s 142nd Fighter Wing, which is stationed at the Air National Guard base in Portland.
Conklin said the planes were flying low as part of visual flight reference training.
The planes looped over Oregon State University before heading east over downtown Corvallis.