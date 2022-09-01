 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Granger Avenue to close at Highway 20 for three days

Granger Avenue file

Granger Avenue will close from Sept. 10-12 while crews remove, replace and re-pave the railroad crossing by Highway 20.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media (File 2016)

Granger Avenue will close at Highway 20 from Saturday, Sept. 10 to Monday, Sept. 12, according to a news release from Benton County.

The closure will start at 6 a.m. Sept. 10. and the road will reopen at 6 p.m. Sept. 12. During the closure, Willamette & Pacific Railroad contractors will remove, replace and repave the at-grade railroad crossing at the intersection of Granger Avenue and Highway 20. 

Emergency vehicles will have to use the detour route, which will be via Northeast Granger Avenue to Northeast Pettibone Drive to the Northwest Independence Highway corridor. 

Travelers with questions about the closure can contact Benton County Road Maintenance Supervisor Rich Spofford at 541-766-6821 or rich.spofford@co.benton.or.us.

