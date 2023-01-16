Work stopped at troubled Philomath housing development

An order issued by the city of Philomath in November to stop work at the troubled Millpond Crossing housing development in Philomath remains in place months later, and recent rains are creating a mess.

As it is, the city has declared the partially built tract a "nuisance."

Millpond Crossing, named for the 30-acre site’s sawmill history with two large log ponds, starts at the corner of Chapel Drive and South 15th Street. It was designed to appeal to entry-level homebuyers.

When methane gas was discovered in 2020 and 2021, the state Department of Environmental Quality required costly cleanup measures that delayed construction as the developer scrambled for financing.

But now excavated areas soaked in rainwater are creating yet another hazard.

Construction can't continue until the developer gets approval for new grading plans that lower the grades from the previously-approved plans — or alters the current grading to comply with the approved plans.

The Nov. 7 stop work order notes the housing subdivision’s approval prohibits creating additional wetlands. But that's what the construction site looks like right now — wetlands.

The work order also requires the immediate installation of 6-foot cyclone fencing, no trespassing signs, and limited access points along the east side of 16th Street and north side of Chapel Drive.

“Due to the size and depth of the excavated area and the recent change in weather, I believe your site now qualifies as an attractive nuisance by Philomath code and needs to be encompassed by fencing in order to protect the public,” City Manager Chris Workman wrote in the order.

The fencing and signage have yet to go up.

Until the grading issue is resolved, no work is allowed east of 16th Street except for installing temporary fencing, removing construction materials, corrective grading work, and specific items on a 15-page public works “punch list," according to the stop work order.

Lack of communication

Updating the City Council on Millpond Crossing at a Jan. 9 meeting, Workman said a new grading plan has been submitted but was sent back for revision.

He also said Washington-based developer Levi Miller sent an email on Jan. 6 indicating he was making progress in getting more financing for the beleaguered project.

Still, some issues haven’t been addressed as quickly as the city would like, Workman said. For example, it's been three months since the last update about lot line adjustments in the subdivision.

Up until now, Workman felt Miller was responsive, giving him optimism. Now, Workman's willingness to extend the benefit of the doubt is waning.

“I’m a little disappointed in the lack of communication,” Workman said. “I recognize we’ve been going through holidays and things, but I am concerned.”

Given the development's myriad problems, Workman found in Miller's previous consistent communication a hope that the developer would overcome the challenges. That's now changed.

“In all honesty, that’s really dropped off the last five to eight weeks,” Workman said. “The email I got on Friday was really the first email I’ve received in quite some time, despite multiple outreaches.”

Site safety concerns

Stormwater is collecting where excavation work was done, Workman said, causing worries about a potential breach or flooding event spilling water over Chapel Drive, creating a big mess, washing out the road, or maybe some other unforeseen outcome.

There’s also fear that someone could fall into pooled water and drown.

“We’ve been in conversations with Public Works and Benton County. We sent notice up to the state as well,” Workman said, adding legal advice is being sought about the potential ramifications.

Miller needed to trench to install water and sewer infrastructure under 16th Street, Workman said. It’s been backfilled twice already, but it continues sinking.

The developer was notified after complaints came in the previous week, but the city hadn’t received any feedback, he said.

“It will need to be addressed soon because it will just keep getting worse,” Workman said.

Increasing costs

An attorney representing Miller and MPC Builders, Carson Bowler, said via email that despite complications the developer remains committed to the Millpond Crossing project.

To eliminate questions about potential methane on the undeveloped portion of the site east of 16th Street, the company — with approval from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality — removed “all organic material” from that area, eliminating the only possible source of methane generation there, Bowler said in the email.

Removing the organic material changed the elevation of the site, Bowler said, prompting the city to revise its grading requirements for the development and new homes east of South 16th Street.

The new city requirements would tack on an additional cost of $1.2 million to $1.5 million for the development, he said.

“MPC Builders is evaluating its options in light of the city’s decision,” Bowler said. “In the interim, it has paused new construction.”

The company hasn’t been able to sell any homes in more than a year due to the ongoing regulatory challenges and roadblocks, according to Bowler. MPC Builders has been approved to build as many as 212 units including some townhomes, with homes already complete.

But right before Christmas, the company got funding through Business Oregon to help with environmental work required by the DEQ, Bowler said. The funds were approved in September but held up by state agencies until December, he said.

Methane complications

Miller and his company MPC Builders LLC bought the property in February 2018, finalizing the sale in September that year.

After the developer volunteered to participate in a DEQ testing program, investigators discovered methane on site, likely from decaying wood — after the earliest residents had moved in already.

The state warned them to forgo power tools, fire pits and barbecues — anything that could spark an explosion; methane is flammable and in confined spaces can cause explosions or displace oxygen.

A DEQ document states the log ponds of the former mill site were filled with wood waste, construction debris and other hazardous substances in the '80s. A court document adds old oil filters, batteries, waste oils and plastics to the ponds’ contents.

Venting systems and methane alarms were installed in each home by the developer, according to DEQ, which also urged him to seal underground electrical conduits leading to enclosed spaces to alleviate concerns about methane buildup within utility infrastructure.

In a September email, Bowler said no homeowners had reported any alarms being triggered or issues with other installed mitigation measures.

However, the attorney said costly environmental mitigation measures and planning changes had put Millpond’s timeline for completion behind by around eight months.

Bowler also confirmed in September that methane monitoring had stopped around February, citing a revenue shortage and the impending state brownfield loan needed to pay for additional field work.

In anticipation of the Business Oregon funds, MPC Builders resumed twice-monthly methane monitoring of existing homes and other areas around the site in October, Bowler said, adding the results are being posted to the DEQ’s website.

He said conditions consistently show no methane under or inside the homes.

The city has approved the lot line adjustments necessary for the site, Bowler said. A new survey has been completed and affected fencing has been moved consistent with “minor” changes in lot dimensions, he said, adding the modifications were caused by a GPS error in the original layout of setbacks for the homes.

Bowler declined to reveal the total estimated cost of the development and environmental mitigation or how much was spent on either to date. The developer had spent more than $500,000 by March of last year addressing biogas issues at Millpond Crossing, according to an email Bowler sent DEQ.

Lawsuit trial pending

Miller is taking his former environmental consultant to court for allegedly failing to tell him about methane gas at the site. In a $9.9 million lawsuit filed in Benton County, he claims Washington-based Aerotech Environmental Consulting Inc. didn't inform him about the potential risk of methane and other biogases.

In a response filed with the court, Aerotech denies Miller’s allegations and requests the case be dismissed. Specifically, Aerotech claims its contract with MPC Builders didn’t require identifying landfill gas or recommendations for how to go about investigating methane and its remediation.

A 12-person jury trial is scheduled to start Nov. 27 and is set to run for three weeks in Benton County Circuit Court.

Methane is not the only hazard to address. In May 2018, Aerotech found contaminants in the area of the filled log ponds, including diesel and oil. It also found such metals as arsenic, barium, chromium, cadmium, lead, mercury, selenium and silver.

Initially aware of only the metals and the petroleum contamination, Miller moved forward with his building plans, entering the DEQ’s Voluntary Cleanup Program, the developer said in his lawsuit against Aerotech, which alleges negligence and breach of contract.

Meanwhile, Millpond Crossing isn’t the only development where Miller is facing hang-ups. In September, a housing subdivision he’s involved with in Missoula, Montana made news for having numerous unfinished residences that forced families to either wait to move in, find other housing, or pull out of the development altogether.

