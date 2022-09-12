Wary public comments offered on OSU forest planning process

The foresters who oversee Oregon’s 15,000 acres of research woodlands are asking the public what changes it wants in the first update to the McDonald-Dunn management plan in 17 years.

Some people who hike in, live near or work on the forest said they fear the College of Forestry at Oregon State University will prioritize timber harvests so long as the school depends on revenue from felled trees to fund its operations.

They assert the school plans forest management behind closed doors and that the college doesn’t follow the plan it published in 2005.

“The research mission has been lost for a long, long time,” said Doug Pollock, an activist and forest advocate.

Oregon State is years into drafting a guiding document for how, when and where the school permits research and commercial practices including clear-cutting trees in the more than 17-square-mile forest it owns and manages northwest of Corvallis.

Commenters got to speak to the process on Aug. 31 after reading about a community listening session in a university recreation publication.

At the start of the process, then-interim forestry dean Anthony Davis wrote in a 2019 memo that the school would fall back on information from the 2005 plan after foresters clear-cut a nearly 16-acre stand of old-growth Douglas firs.

The dean called the clear-cut, named the No Vacancy harvest, a “mistake” after critics of the harvest found trees were healthier and some nearly 200 years older than the school had claimed.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

“This harvest identifies a serious shortcoming in the college’s current forest management practices,” Davis wrote.

The school set aside 350 of the McDonald-Dunn’s 11,000 acres as reserves of mature trees, identifying any tree older than 160 years as significant in the 2005 plan.

That plan was “informally suspended” in 2009 with the Great Recession, according to Davis in the memo, but the 160-year age limit would be applied forest-wide while the school drafted a new management plan.

Davis and others at the school began naming members to a committee that will furnish the new plan.

The interim dean left in 2020 with the appointment of Tom DeLuca to his post, but the committee by June included 13 people affiliated with recreation, timber and conservation concerns.

Some at the Aug. 31 meeting said they want to see the school improve trails, signage, parking, transportation to and visibility of the forest in a bid to position McDonald-Dunn as a tourist destination.

Pollock was among commenters who pointed to No Vacancy while calling for the school to be more transparent about the planning process. He said he had been unable to comment directly to the forest plan committee.

“There hasn’t been a public input,” Pollock said.

Others called on the school to manage timber harvests for a diversity of tree species and ages. Diverse forests are more immune to fire and disease, commenters said.

Suggestions at the listening session and two future listening sessions will be analyzed and included in a report to the plan committee, said Turner Odell, a project manager with Oregon Consensus.

The Portland State University-based program facilitates policy-making processes.

Stephanie Weber, an undergraduate student at the university, questioned how quickly a forest plan that calls for mixed-use management like recreation and timber can account for looming climate deadlines.

She tied the school process into a presidential executive order calling for land managers to preserve 30% of spaces within the U.S. by 2030.

“There is urgency here. This plan goes to 3030, when we’re supposed to be meeting our 30-by-30 goal. Cutting old-growth goes against that goal,” Weber said.

Odell acknowledged that warming climate was not considered in the 2005 plan.

“But things have changed a lot since then,” he said.