Tour provides peek into landfill operations, Benton workgroup dynamics

Operators of Coffin Butte had local leadership on hand, and views of the landfill near Corvallis during a tour on Saturday, Sept. 24 — but few answers.

Republic Services staff asked participants from a Benton County task force to keep their questions to the company’s trash hauling and storage practices.

Marge Popp could not. The resident of the Soap Creek valley, south of Coffin Butte, pushed the conversation toward what she described as the burden placed on landfill neighbors by a region’s worth of trash.

“We don’t have much agency over” Coffin Butte, she said.

“That’s not why we’re here today, and that can be saved for the workgroup,” said Ian Macnab, an environmental manager at Republic Services.

But the workgroup was there, at the landfill, on the tour.

A working group

Dubbed Benton County Talks Trash, county leadership created a task force after a proposed dump expansion attracted some vocal opposition, then went down in a unanimous rejection by the county’s planning commission.

The group has met twice since it kicked off in September. Its members were among about a couple dozen who piled aboard a coach for a weekend tour of Coffin Butte.

Some riders wanted to know what year the first layers of trash were laid down. Others wanted to know how the company tracks which counties generate the more than ½ million tons of refuse stored there each year.

Also answers for another time, staff said.

Decades of collection have built a waste mountain more than 200 feet tall alongside the rocky butte, about 1.5 miles north and west of Adair Village.

Solid waste is hauled up to the top of the heap, spread out, compacted down, covered in soil every day until a large unit of land called a cell is filled with many millions of tons of trash.

The company is on its fifth and newest cell, eyeing expansion across Coffin Butte Road.

Republic Services showed off a 5.66-megawatt-per-hour generation site, where methane gas fuming from the landfill is combusted in massive Caterpillar engines to turn an electricity-making crank for Philomath-based Consumers Power Inc.

The tour also paused at a rock quarry operated by Knife River near the landfill’s origin, to the west of the site near Wiles Road. That first landfill was closed in 1977.

Someone wanted to know which cell abuts the quarry.

“It’s hard to say without a GPS,” Macnab said.

Landfill expansion

Republic Services owns the landfill where municipal solid waste from 21 Oregon counties and another from Washington end up buried in alternating layers of soil and trash.

The landfill took in 602,905 tons of solid waste from governments and their contractors in 2021 and another 418,602 tons from private sources like construction companies, more than 1 million tons total.

The vast majority comes from counties in the Willamette Valley, plus Lincoln and Tillamook counties on the coast. Benton County accounted for about 10% of 2021’s collection.

Republic Services also hauls trash from Benton County to the landfill, although the county in May put off approving a decade-long agreement with the company.

In 2021, the county’s trash advisory board recommended moving ahead with the expansion that would delete Coffin Butte Road and extend the life of the landfill for an estimated 30 years. Republic Services estimates the landfill will reach capacity in about three years.

The planning commission that received a land use application for the expansion said Republic Services failed to address concerns about odor, sound and public health.

That board rejected the application 6-0.

Republic challenged nearly all of the commission’s findings in a Dec. 20 appeal, then pulled the appeal in March.

Republic Services operates 207 landfills in 43 states.

Small container and residential services made up about half, or 52% of the company’s revenue in 2021 according to a company investor presentation.

The company was worth more than $3.38 billion in revenue before losses in 2021. It’s the second largest by share, worth 44.39 billion on the New York Stock Exchange.

Waste Management is worth $68.51 billion.