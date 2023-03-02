Unless a course correction is made, the city of Corvallis is sailing into troubled waters, says City Manager Mark Shepard.

“As city manager, my assessment of the organization is that we cannot be successful operating in the existing paradigm,” Shepard writes in a staff report dated March 1.

Like most public agencies, Corvallis faces resource constraints and demands for service that put pressure on the municipality, Shepard writes, but unlike most others, Corvallis suffers from decades of lacking investment in the city’s organization.

Specifically, the city has not adequately invested in people, processes, technology, systems and performance management, according to Shepard, who said without change organizational failure is not a matter of if, but a matter of when and how.

“This long-standing lack of investment has brought the organization to a tipping point,” he writes.

With that in mind, Shepard is calling on the City Council to partner with staff on stewardship of the organization, saying the issue underpins all of the city’s strategic operating priorities. Future and ongoing budget decisions by the council will be required for sustainability, he writes.

Costs outpacing revenue isn’t a new subject for Corvallis, according to Mayor Charles Maughan, who said in an interview that Shepard has raised his concerns at times over the years. Maughan said the recent report from Shepard puts a stronger emphasis on what’s been an ongoing but less prominent issue.

“We haven’t invested in our own city infrastructure as much as we really needed to,” Maughan said.

While it’s up to the council in the end, Maughan said he personally doesn’t want to see any city service reductions in the search for solutions. That could be politically challenging in light of the council recently approving increases to fees and a levy renewal, both aimed at funding city services.

Maughan said the city is making progress on identifying cost savings, but there will still be tough decisions for officials to make this year.

“It’s going to be hard, but that’s what we’re all elected to do — figure out how we can have a thriving, functional city for the next generation,” he said.

The City Council is slated to discuss the state of affairs for the city organization at a work session at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 9, in the Alder Room at the Corvallis Community Center. The conversation is expected to include addressing immediate and long-term needs for “a healthy organization.”

Borrowing a quote from motivational speaker Jim Rohn for his staff report, Shepard writes that “everyone must choose one of two pains: the pain of discipline or the pain of regret.”

The city manager and staff department heads look forward to discussing the pain of regret Corvallis faces and the discipline needed for the city to succeed, he writes.

As it stands, the city can no longer respond successfully to all the needs it faces, according to Shepard, who notes the council has in recent months demonstrated, in his view, a willingness to take on challenging topics — and to do so with discipline.

“I am grateful for the work and fortitude of the council,” he writes. “It makes it easier to bring this challenging conversation forward.”

