Time to think of questions: Corvallis resurrects ‘comment corner’

People wanting to give the government a piece of their mind will have another face-to-face opportunity in Corvallis.

The City Council unanimously voted to restart the Government Comment Corner, a program that previously featured government officials taking questions and comments at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library.

A big fan of the concept, Councilor Charlyn Ellis said in her prior experience the program brought in a wide range of community members looking for contact with their elected representatives. She suggested expanding it to include county and school district officials as well as city staff.

Ellis did have one request though — make the new location a little further away from the drinking fountain, recalling catching some spray from thirsty librarygoers in the old spot.

Having participated in tabling for the city’s rollout of ranked choice voting, Councilor Paul Shaffer said he fielded a number of questions on other topics, showing there’s a public interest in how the city and its government operate.

Councilor Tracey Yee said she had a similar experience.

“I have not had the chance to do it," Shaffer said, "because COVID landed shortly after I got on council. I think it’s an important service we can provide to the public.”

Although the Comment Corner was never officially canceled, the program was a casualty of the shutdowns in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Patrick Rollens, public information officer for the city of Corvallis.

Ellis was slated to appear at the last scheduled event in April 2020, but that and other city events were canceled. Rollens said both staff time to coordinate and councilor interest for in-person events was “pretty minimal” through 2020 and 2021.

Hoping to spread the access around town somehow, Councilor Jan Napack said she’d like to see some options for other venues, though she didn’t have any specific suggestions.

City Manager Mark Shepard said he’d look into alternative locations but also noted the value of a consistent presence in one place.

The program was previously held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays. In approving its reinstatement, the council didn’t determine the frequency or timing for its resurrection. Councilors discussed a range of possibilities, from once a month to once a week.

City staff will set up a proposed calendar with the council.