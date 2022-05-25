This is how much more it will cost to park at Corvallis meters come June

Metered parking in downtown Corvallis will cost you more, starting June 1.

The typical hourly rate for a metered parking space is going up to $1 an hour, and parking citation fees increase to $15 per violation, according to city documents.

Parking meter rates last went up in the city in 2008. A recent city audit of the public parking program included recommendations for intermediate increases to parking meter and city-owned lot permit fees as well as upping overtime and meter violation fines.

On April 18, the Corvallis City Council unanimously approved the first of such changes.

“Our fees have been extremely too low, and unfortunately it’s resulted in some abuse of our parking system,” Councilor Charles Maughan said at the time. “I’m really happy to see at least a step in the right direction.”

The price bumps are considered intermediate because future increases are expected to close a parking fund budget gap, city documents state.

Corvallis averages around 50 cents an hour for on-street metered parking, while comparison cities typically charge from $1 to $1.50 an hour, according to the documents.

Meter rates will go to $1 an hour for stalls in the one- to four-hour range and 50 cents for 24-minute stalls. Ten-hour meters increase from 15 to 30 cents an hour, and 10-hour meter permits will double to $56 a month.

So-called meter feeding, adding money to get more time without moving a vehicle, is prohibited under city code.

Corvallis reportedly has more than 600 parking meters, mostly downtown and near Oregon State University, as well as in the library and fire station parking lots.

Meter and citation fees go into the city’s parking fund to support the parking system through regular enforcement and equipment maintenance. The city said historically low meter rates have left the parking fund unable to sustain operations or buy new equipment.

“The new rates will help put the city on a more sustainable path to cover the costs associated with managing parking for the entire Corvallis community,” a city news release issued Wednesday, May 25 states.

Costs have outpaced revenue from parking violation fines, set at $10 nearly 20 years ago, city documents state, noting that prior to the pandemic, the city averaged $425,300 a year in parking fines, and the projection for the current fiscal year is down to $340,000.

Staffing reductions due to the parking fund’s inability to support more law enforcement personnel directly led to the decline in revenue, according to city documents.

Over the past decade, the parking fund balance has declined to the point that if fees aren’t raised and/or parking demand doesn’t rebound, a general fund transfer will be needed in fiscal year 2022-2023 to cover expenses, the documents state.

More information on parking meter rates in Corvallis is available online at www.corvallisoregon.gov/parkingrates.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

