This Corvallis councilor may have served the shortest term in history

It was a brief but busy term of service for one Corvallis City Council member.

Councilor Christina Jancila fulfilled what may have been the shortest time on the dais of any elected official in Corvallis history, according to city staff.

Appointed to the council on Sept. 6 to fill a vacant seat, Jancila lost the election race in November, meaning her term ends Dec. 31. That’s just 116 days in office.

A business owner, Jancila made supporting the local small business community the central plank of her platform. She felt there was an absence of business representation in the council chambers, particularly as the pandemic hit Corvallis’ economy.

With her term dwindling, Jancila is planning the next move. One objective — she hopes to team up with Simon Date, Corvallis Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, to advocate strongly for local businesses. More on that to come at a later date.

“I want to have a louder voice; that’s my goal,” Jancila said. “I want to have a better voice for businesses.”

Shortest term in recent history

It took some digging through records to confirm, but Jancila is the briefest-serving councilor in at least the past 50 years or so, according to Patrick Rollens, the city’s public information officer. He said it’s probably even longer than that, but deciphering early 20th century records is tricky.

Her only competition for the dubious honor: In 1995, a councilor, who took office in January, resigned in February but served until she was replaced through a special election in May of that year, Rollens said.

“I know it was an extremely short term,” Jancila said at the council’s last meeting of the year. “But nonetheless, there’s nothing that I would change.”

From cannabis advocate to entrepreneur

Jancila owns Corvallis dispensary and pizzeria Marie Jane’s Cannabis Connection, among other properties. She was previously involved with the joint city-county effort addressing homelessness, known as Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity (H.O.P.E.).

A Corvallis resident since 2016 and previously from Arizona, Jancila was new to public office, though she had served on H.O.P.E.’s executive committee. She began following the issue of homelessness after seeing what she felt was a lack of humane treatment for the people in Oregon who are affected.

In Arizona, she had advocated for the legalization of cannabis, which happened four years after she left. As a social worker, she felt the state was too oppressive against marginalized people. When she found out pot was legalized in Oregon, she decided to sell her house and open a dispensary here.

Declaring she was not a single-issue representative during the election, she said she believes each voter has different concerns and all are worth equal consideration.

Jancila's appointment a first

Jancila was appointed to the vacant Ward 2 seat in September after former Councilor Charles Maughan declared his candidacy for mayor and moved from the ward. She won the nomination in a 5-4 council vote over competitor Briae Lewis, who also faced Jancila in the general election.

The initial victory left Jancila feeling excited and grateful for the opportunity. At the time, she said her campaign to hold the position would focus on the damage to downtown Corvallis from the COVID-19 pandemic and what she said was a decline in leadership for the ward.

It was the first such appointment after the city charter was amended to forgo special elections in favor of appointments. Maughan went on to win the election for mayor in Corvallis’ debut of ranked choice voting. Lewis defeated Jancila at the ballot box, commanding 69% of votes in November.

Chalking up the loss partly to the progressive platform of her opponent, Jancila said although she’s a Democrat, she’s more of a centrist. She also said identity politics played a part in electing Lewis, who is a young, openly lesbian Black woman, which Maughan highlighted in endorsing Lewis as his replacement.

“I guess I just don’t align with the current politics,” Jancila said. “That’s the only thing I can think of.”

The council addressed two big issues during Jancila’s time: a home energy score program and a moratorium on sweeping homeless camps.

She felt the support of historic homeowners in her district for opposing a mandatory home energy score program, which would require home sellers to have their energy use assessed. She voted to send the program to the ballot. The matter was headed to voters, but the council later reversed itself.

Jancila did not support the city engaging in a rolling moratorium on sweeping homeless encampments from city properties. She had concerns not only about city liability, but also what she saw as a lack of forward planning, as well as safety and livability issues for residents and campers.

Her final council meeting

In her final councilor report, Jancila thanked the people of Corvallis and her downtown ward for the honor and privilege to serve. She also thanked several councilors for helping her along the way, as well as outgoing Mayor Biff Traber for his support, which included the tie-breaking vote for her appointment.

Jumping into action late in a council term is no easy task, Traber pointed out, saying Jancila came up to speed quickly. Councilor Paul Shaffer echoed that, adding he appreciated the local small business voice and perspective Jancila brought to the table, something he said doesn’t come to the council enough.

