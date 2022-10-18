The end of street dining in Corvallis for the year? Not so fast

Corvallis officials extended a popular street dining program after the community pushed back on its scheduled close-out for the year.

The program allowing businesses to use street parking spaces for their operations was intended as a lifeline to struggling operations as the COVID-19 pandemic spurred social distancing mandates. Although all sorts of businesses are eligible, restaurants are the establishments primarily taking advantage of the offer.

A half-dozen supporters of the program advocated for its continuation at the City Council meeting Monday, Oct. 17. Some called for it to be made permanent. Others beseeched the council to consider the thousands of dollars in sunk costs for tents, lights, heating and seating.

The program was winding down for the year, slated to end Oct. 31, with a new pilot program in the works for 2023. Instead, councilors on Monday unanimously voted to extend the program until Jan. 6.

“A thriving downtown is a thriving Corvallis,” Councilor Christina Jancila said. “I think we owe it to our business community.”

A business owner herself and newly appointed to the council, Jancila said there’s been a lack of representation for local businesses on the council, noting the loss of the Downtown Corvallis Association.

Jancila brought the motion to extend the program, initially calling for six more months and a plan for a pathway to permanence. Other councilors balked at the length of time, ultimately negotiating the shorter extension through the holiday season. However, some businesses have already packed it in for the year.

Councilors also asked for a staff report on the matter, though it may not come before the new end date. City Manager Mark Shepard said a full policy analysis could not be provided under a two-month deadline, but some major points for consideration could be assembled within that time frame.

Community surveys and feedback from participants indicate the program is successful, but some of the proposed changes for next year raised concerns. Chief among them was striking tents from the cover options, requiring only umbrellas instead, which are of questionable value when fall and winter weather kick up.

Another likely change, reducing the number of parking spaces that can be used by businesses from four to three, also has participants concerned about losing their extra capacity. And what has been a free program is likely to see a fee added to justify the private use of public space.

Conflicting desires for public space downtown also came up. Rebecca Landis with the Corvallis-Albany Farmers Market read a statement to the council citing a loss of space to businesses with street dining. She said this was a hard crop year, but next year the market will probably need more space.

