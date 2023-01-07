The drama ends: NW Natural agrees to extend Corvallis franchise agreement

Following a year's worth of negotiations and a City Council that couldn't quite agree what to do, NW Natural has decided to sign off on a three-year extension of its existing franchise agreement.

The deal cements the status quo, meaning the city loses out what was expected to be an increase in fees from the utility for permission to access the city-owned right of way.

The news came from Stefanie Week, NW Natural communications senior manager, in an email Friday night, Jan. 6.

By taking a three-year extension rather than pursuing the renewal as negotiated, roughly 300 hours of work by city staff was all for naught, on top of lost additional revenue for the city, according to Kris Kelly, Corvallis Internal Services Division manager.

“There is a potential for additional lost revenue since we are not implementing the fee escalator language,” Kelly said via email on Friday. “And additional expense is anticipated when negotiations resume in three years.”

Despite having a year to negotiate renewing NW Natural’s franchise with the city, Corvallis council members voted in last-minute changes to the deal when they met Tuesday, Jan. 3, leaving it unclear whether an agreement could be reached.

At that point, the natural gas company apparently could have chosen from City Council offers to either extend the current deal by three years or accept a new deal that was modified by the council outside of the negotiation process.

Staff had recommended renewing with a 10-year agreement and a .75% price increase, bringing the city's cut to 5.75% and increasing the current annual take of $600,000 to around $690,000.

The previous 10-year agreement with NW Natural technically expired Jan. 1, but the company gave a three-day extension for the council to finish deliberations.

Scheduled for a second vote on an ordinance renewing the agreement last week, the City Council made a last-minute change, shortening the "reopening period," the time in which either side could reopen the contract, from five years to three.

Kelly had made it clear prior to the vote that NW Natural would reject the change, as the company did with a request for a three-year franchise term rather than 10 years, the period of the previous agreement.

The possibility of reopening negotiations at Year 5 came from discussions held after the council narrowly approved the first reading of the franchise renewal ordinance in December, according to Kelly. Because the vote wasn’t unanimous, a second vote was required.

Warning officials that any future negotiations could potentially end up favoring NW Natural more than the city, Kelly urged the council to consider the give-and-take nature of the talks. She added additional and more frequent negotiations would burden staff on both sides.

Changes from the previous agreement sought by the city included updates to provisions on the franchise fee rate and future increases, provisions relating to payments, late fees, reporting, insurance, and duration, Kelly said.

For its part, NW Natural asked for updates to provisions relating to administration, construction, relocation, payment, reporting, preferential or discriminatory practices, and confidentiality, according to Kelly.

Having heard numerous public comments concerned about health and environmental impacts from natural gas and urging a three-year franchise period rather than 10, some council members had hoped to negotiate a term change with the company.

The city’s Climate Action Advisory Board previously sent a recommendation to the council to limit the franchise to three years and to ensure the language doesn't hamper the city's ability to regulate natural gas infrastructure, including new construction expansions.

The franchise renewal didn’t have provisions related to climate mitigation measures, Kelly said. Upon reviewing franchises in other communities, the city attorney, council and the Climate Action Advisory Board decided decarbonization efforts are “best met through local ordinance, code or policy changes, separate from the franchise agreement,” she said.

Corvallis’ Climate Action Plan aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 75% from 1990 levels by 2050. However, the most recent city report on the topic shows a 4.6% increase in emissions between 2012 and 2018.

