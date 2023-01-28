Sweet Home population, officially 10K, now must build some sweet homes

Sweet Home officially has more than 10,000 people, a landmark in city history and governance that trips state housing rules to pump up housing in midsize communities.

Because Sweet Home is technically midsized.

By Dec. 21, the city must adopt changes to the city’s code allowing duplexes on all residential lots inside city limits, a requirement under an Oregon law passed in 2019 requiring more, and more dense housing.

Meeting in the middle

State senior housing planner Ethan Stuckmayer confirmed Friday, Jan. 27 that Oregon and Sweet Home officials will meet the week of Jan. 30 to sketch out what, exactly, the city will do to fall in line with housing production rules under Department of Land Conservation and Development.

“We’ve been pretty clear we feel those middle housing steps cities are taking is part of that housing production strategy,” Stuckmayer said.

Cities with populations up to 9,999 are exempt from rules enacted after the Legislature’s passage of House Bill 2001, the middle housing law — designed to serve those who don't qualify for low-income housing but often can't afford market rates — and part of a larger package of bills meant to remedy the state’s chronic housing shortages.

At 10,000 and more people, cities fall under the Land Conservation department’s edict to do what it takes to remedy housing shortages.

Broadly, that’s allowing two distinct family dwellings on one lot.

They can be stacked, separate, side-by-side, but Oregon says cities over 10,000 have to include duplexes. Those cities no longer can restrict areas zoned residential to only the construction of single-family detached homes.

“Part of the meeting next week is ensuring they’re in full compliance,” Stuckmayer said.

An easier process for developers

Another requirement passed in the same suite of laws requires cities over 10,000 to manage the process, from a developer’s application to signing off on a new construction, to ensure housing is easily created.

Cities must not only identify steps they can take, like expanding sewer and water lines or streamlining paperwork, but come up with a schedule to roll out those changes in a housing production strategy.

“They become subject to both House Bill 2001 and 2003 is the short answer,” Stuckmayer said.

There’s no question after December findings by the state’s population forecaster showing that Sweet Home, which incorporated about 130 years ago in the Cascade foothills, is at 10,097, edging past the five-digit mark for the first time.

Portland State University's Population Research Center compiled those numbers in July and certified them in December. Those are among the center’s detailed population counts and population forecasts generally used in Oregon rulemaking.

Lebanon slightly ahead

In Lebanon, where a plat of proposed duplexes is scheduled to appear before the city’s planning commission Feb. 15, the city began a hard look at its housing strategies in 2021.

The city amended its development code in May 2021 to comply with House Bill 2001.

Duplexes were allowed in all residential zones, but Lebanon found it would need to reduce minimum lot size for multifamily dwellings from 10,000 to 5,000 square feet in low-density residential zones.

The lot size was set to shrink from 7,000 to 5,000 square feet in all other zones.

Lebanon announced Jan. 26 the city is accepting public comment on a 28-lot development to the southwest of downtown where Albany-based Joling Enterprises proposes building duplex-like homes.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

The plan calls for 28 townhomes that each share a common wall and property line, effectively 14 unified structures, squeezed in between West B and D streets near their intersections with South Seventh Street.

Joling Enterprise’s development is not part of any intentional effort to respond to the 2019 housing laws, said Tammy Dickey, a city development technician.

“This is just the new trend in town,” Dickey said.

Now at 19,662 people, the city does not appear to be tracking toward the 25,000-person threshold that changes a midsize city to a large one.

For now, Lebanon is expected to approach 24,000 by 2070, according to a Population Research Center forecast published in 2021.

Big-city responsibilities

Albany and Corvallis, well over the 25,000-population mark, already fall under requirements to allow not only duplexes and townhouses but triplexes, quadplexes, and development of multiple detached homes on one property, called cottage clusters.

Gov. Tina Kotek’s Jan. 10 executive orders add a further wrinkle for up-and-coming towns like Sweet Home.

Those orders that include declaring homelessness a statewide emergency also call for Oregon to produce 36,000 new homes every year for the next 10 years.

House Bill 2889, introduced in the 2023 Legislature, incorporates the findings of the state’s 2022 Housing Needs Analysis report.

Lawmakers will decide what agencies are responsible and what funding needed to apportion out the 36,000-home edict across Oregon’s cities and county governments that ultimately will be responsible for meeting demand from the governor’s office.

“Whether that’s investment or reducing the time it takes to get a permit, it’ll mean really keying in on those strategies,” Stuckmayer said.

Related stories: